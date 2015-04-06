Vertex EA Pro

  • Experts
  • Luong Quang Nguyen
    Luong Quang Nguyen

    Luong Quang Nguyen

    🚀 EXPERIENCE MY EA IN LIVE TRADING
    I’m currently using the EA on a live trading account. If you’re interested in testing the EA or learning more about how it works, feel free to contact me.
    ⚡ Supports MT4 & MT5
    📊 Fully automated trading
    🔧 EA setup and strategy consultation
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 15

🧠 Vertex EA Pro — Intelligent Multi-Strategy Trading System

Vertex EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to combine dynamic money management with an adaptive trading algorithm.
The EA operates stably under various market conditions thanks to advanced signal filtering and risk-control mechanisms.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Dynamic Money Management – Automatically adjusts trade volume based on the user-defined risk level.

  • Spread and Time Control – Avoids opening trades in unfavorable market conditions.

  • Advanced AI Mode – Detects trend direction and entry points using adaptive market cycle analysis.

  • Flexible Trailing Stop – Smart trade management that protects floating profits and minimizes drawdown.

  • Highly Customizable – Full control of parameters such as StopLoss, TakeProfit, trading hours, and entry filters.

🕒 Trading Time

Vertex EA Pro can trade at any time of day, but users can limit trading hours using StartHour and StopHour to avoid high-volatility periods.

💱 Recommended Currency Pairs

For best performance, use the EA on stable pairs with moderate or low spreads:

EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF

💼 Recommended Account Type

  • ECN or ECN.Pro accounts

  • 5-digit pricing

  • Low spread and fast execution

⚖️ Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum deposit: from 100 currency units

  • Timeframe: any (M15–H1 recommended)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4


Recommended products
AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
Experts
This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
Super Night Scalper
Md Raohanul Haque
Experts
Super Night    Scalper  is the advanced  scalping system  which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a  long-term  stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-b
Toumed
Mohamed Kamel Touati
Experts
EA TOUMED ****** Only   10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed is a professional  scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis  is used. The expert does not use  grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protect
Oneway TrendPulse MQL4
Michael Oko Oboh
Experts
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
Forex Vampire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
1 (1)
Experts
Forex Vampire  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  EUR/USD, GBPUSD, USDCAD   currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer
Super VIP EA1
Tran Cao Cho
Experts
Hello all investors. Most of you do not know how to trade in this financial market. As far as I know 95% of market participants will lose. Today I want to introduce to you an EA, it   operates on the principles of capital management and price balancing. EA trades multiple currency pairs at the same time to increase profits while reducing account risk. The EA works and gives orders 24/5 so you don't miss the opportunity.   If possible, use it for a better experience. See my expert account at the
MagicBands
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on a non-standard method of reading the Bollinger bands indicator data. The algorithm of the advisor determines the zones of market consolidation (squeeze) and a subsequent sharp increase in volatility. After a decrease in the level of increased volatility, the EA starts working in the direction of the most probable price movement. The EA does not use dangerous trading methods. Every trade is protected by a stop loss. Recommended currency pairs (TF
Way To Stars MT4
Wei Tu
5 (3)
Experts
Way To Stars is a night scalping EA specifically designed to trade during periods of low market volatility to capitalize on low-risk opportunities. This night scalping EA focuses on capturing small price movements for frequent trading, thereby accumulating profits over time. It employs strict stop-loss measures to limit potential losses per trade, ensuring effective risk management. Way To Stars is a genuine and honest trading system that does not rely on purported neural networks, artificial in
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Experts
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly
Nacho MT4
Mark Taylor
Experts
Introducing the Financial Market " Nacho EA ", the baby cousin of " Chomper " which trades " EURUSD ", still using the same pioneering " Smart Fully Automated Trading Tech " equipped with advanced filters designed to optimize profitability. Developed over a decade by a team of experienced traders and coders, this expert advisor employs a distinct strategy to analyze and trade the most liquid major currency pair " EURUSD ". Also, checkout " Chomper ", " Nacho 's " big cousin! Don't Buy The Backt
MARSI Pro Adaptive RSI and MA System
Jurijs Gulkevics
Experts
The   MARSI Pro   is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, combining trend-following and mean-reversion strategies with robust risk management. Designed for Forex markets, it integrates: Core Components: Hybrid Signal Generation Moving Average (MA) Breakout : Identifies trend reversals through price crossovers of a customizable MA. RSI Confirmation : Filters entries using RSI overbought/oversold levels to avoid false signals. Martingale Logic : Dynamically adjusts position sizin
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
JK Super EA
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
Experts
This EA Optimize for EURUSD H1 With Balance start 1,000 /0.1 Lot Strategy : 1.Used EMA 200 Confirm trend   2.Scan Price action with DOJI 3.Confrim position open order with Stochastic Oscillator EA include 3 money management  Mode1 Fix Lot,Fix SL,TP Mode2 Lot Auto exponential ,Fix SL,Fix TP Mode3 Special MM Repeat Order with same logic with Lot martingale   Remark : Have Function Closed All , Max order and Cutt loss  User can select that you like money management system  For my Suggestion is mode
ADX Euro Trading
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
My   Expert Advisor   trade EURUSD on M15 time frame, Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 20 usd/0.01 lot take profit 13 usd/0.01 lot Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 600%/1 years (High risk). Draw Down: < 35% Min deposit: 150 usd Recommended deposit:  300 usd Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 20 usd/0.01 lot depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and   do not change) - Takeprofit:   13 usd/0.01 lot   depend on your broker  an
Start Trade Real
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Experts
Это самая полная и продвинутая версия эксперта Start Trade. Отлично зарекомендовавшая себя. Ссылка:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/39225 В платной версии вы получаете: более проработанную механику Траллинга ордеров. более прочная связь между параллельно открытыми валютными парами. дальнейшие обгрейды и поддержку. Коротко о главном. Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к больш
Golden Liquid
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Golden Liquid is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. The EA combines a proprietary trading algorithm with intelligent position management to identify trading opportunities in changing market conditions. Its strategy integrates scalping entries with DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) position management, allowing floating positions to be managed through a structured recovery process when predefined conditions are met. Bonus: get free 1 EA when you
Golge Guardian
Ismail Demirci
Experts
ENGLISH VERSION GOLGE GUARDIAN – Professional Gold Scalping EA Trade Gold with Precision GOLGE GUARDIAN is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe using an advanced algorithmic price engine and proprietary mathematical models . Unlike simple indicator-based robots, GOLGE GUARDIAN evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a trade. Every position is opened only after several technical filters a
AnariGoldCircuit
Peter Otuke Anari
Experts
AGC – Intelligent Multi-Asset Expert Advisor Overview AGC (Anari Gold Circuit) is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automate trading using an advanced analytical framework that combines trend analysis, market structure recognition, and intelligent trade management. Instead of relying solely on traditional technical indicators, AGC evaluates multiple aspects of market behavior to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system automatically opens, manages, and closes trades wh
EurUsdHedgerWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
EurUsdHedgerWizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the    EURUSD,    currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The ro
Head and Shoulders Oil King
RAFAEL ADRIANO MONTEIRO
Experts
Asset Expert Advisor: BRENT and WTI When performing the Back Test, you will notice that in its default configuration the software is amazing. I will be offering only 6 copies for sale, because I believe I found my gold (or oil) mine, so as a way of thanks I will make reduced prices to the lucky ones. Conducts decision-making based on Candlesticks reading, with emphasis on the Shoulder-Head-Shoulder pattern, as well as other trend and volume indicators;  Can be used on any time chart; however H1
Idol
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a trend scalper. The Expert Advisor's strategy determines the buy and sell zones, where further price consolidation and the degree of probability of price movement in the direction of the trend are calculated. The EA does not use dangerous trading methods. Support:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter In addition to traditional stop loss and take profit, each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. In addition, trades are closed when the price moves from one le
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
Binary Hedger FV
Ayman Magdy
Experts
introduction: Hello, I present to you the advanced and final version of the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor. I won't delve into extensive details about the EA's concept, as I've covered all the information in the initial version or what can be referred to as the EA's trial version, accessible through the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93688?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page In this presented version, you have a comprehensive and complete release that incorporates all
VinaSun Scalping MT4
Pham Duy Dat
3.5 (2)
Experts
VinaSun Scalping   is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. The system focuses only Small and Steady Profits. The improved exit logic reduces the drawdown and increases the efficiency of the system. In addition, the Stop Loss calculating algorithm works excellent adapting the Stop Loss levels to the current market volatility, decreasing the drawdown and increasing the Profit Factor of t
Barbarian
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Experts
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After analyzing the EURUSD pair for a few years we noticed some interesting alpha opportunities, and developed this nice E.A. for ourselves. Now we are offering the opportunity for you to have this great tool in your automated trading portfolio. Since 2016, the EURUSD pair has shown a very interesting feature that has allowed this exclusive strategy to be developed from that date. It's a strong algorithm that can be used aggr
Night Hunter Pro
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.38 (53)
Experts
EA has a  live track record  with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth . It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading a
King David RSI expert
David Nkwuda Ovuoba
Experts
King David Scalper – Master the Markets with Royal Precision   Summon the commanding power of the "King David Scalper," a finely tuned trading weapon forged to reign supreme in the high-speed realm of scalping. Drawing inspiration from the storied cunning and accuracy of King David, this expert advisor strikes with lethal precision, capturing fleeting market opportunities with unmatched finesse. Tailored for traders hungry for swift profits, King David Scalper excels in turbulent waters, chasi
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Breakout without news
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on a breakout strategy. Market entry signals are generated when the price crosses the border of a certain price range. We created the strategy using historical data with the 99.9% quality data over the past 15 years. We have selected highest-quality signals and eliminated low-quality ones. The EA performs technical analysis and takes into account only those breakdowns that show the best result. The EA uses filtration of false signals. It uses an adaptive trailing stop
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
More from author
Robot Bitcoin Ai
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
Bitcoin AI Robot – One-Way DCA Strategy with Smart Trailing Stop The Bitcoin market is always highly volatile – sometimes it rises quickly, and sometimes it experiences deep corrections. Instead of trying to guess the peaks and troughs, the Bitcoin AI Robot helps investors take advantage of price movements in a single, consistent, and controlled direction. What is a One-Way DCA Strategy? DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) is a method of breaking down capital and gradually buying as the market
Quantum Pulse
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
Quantum Pulse EA is a flexible and powerful automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. The EA helps traders manage risk, adjust trade volumes, and adapt effectively to market fluctuations. Recommended Trading Pairs: GBPCAD AUDCAD GBPAUD These currency pairs are selected for their relative stability and strong compatibility with the EA’s strategy, optimizing trade management and risk control. Key Features: Flexible Lot Management: Set the initial trade size with Lots (d
Goldv3
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
Gold V3 – Robot giao dịch vàng thực thụ tín hiệu  online https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2364942?source=Site +Profile Bạn đang tìm kiếm một robot giao dịch vàng mạnh mẽ, an toàn và ổn định?   Hãy thử Gold V3 – hoàn toàn khác biệt so với những rủi ro liên quan đến các mạng lưới robot/martingale đang xuất hiện trên thị trường. Sự khác biệt của Vàng V3 Chiến lược thực tế: Dựa trên việc phá vỡ các mức hỗ trợ độc đáo hàng ngày, ưu tiên độ biến động cao đối với Vàng. Thông tin quản lý rủi ro: Mỗi
Smart DCA AI 2
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
️ Smart DCA AI 2 – A new generation intelligent Expert Advisor for MT4   Smart DCA AI 2 is a powerful upgraded version of the Smart DCA AI automated trading system, developed by experts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.   The EA applies the DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy combined with AI trend analysis and a dynamic Trailing Stop system, helping to optimize profits and ensure capital safety intelligently.   Outstanding features   Intelligent DCA strategy   Automatically averages pri
TPHunter
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
TPHunter EA — Intelligent trading system with maximum risk control TPHunter EA is an automated trading expert advisor designed for investors who value discipline, risk control, and long-term stability. Inspired by the image of a "black panther hunting" — agile, precise, and determined — this EA focuses on optimizing entry points, protecting accounts, and maintaining a tight risk structure. ️ Structure and Operating Philosophy TPHunter operates on the principle: "A system with good risk
Un stop pab
Luong Quang Nguyen
Indicators
Lợi nhuận từ ngoại hối không thể bị ngăn chặn – hiển thị các tín hiệu mua/bán thông minh    Bạn có thể làm được điều đó không?   Lợi nhuận từ Forex là không thể ngăn cản - Giai đoạn 9 - Yếu tố 2.   Các tính năng chính   Tín hiệu mua – Mũi tên xanh   Tín hiệu bán – Mũi tên màu cam   Tín hiệu thị trường – Đánh dấu trên biểu đồ   Tín hiệu được hiển thị trực tiếp trên biểu đồ   Các pha và yếu tố có thể điều chỉnh   Hỗ trợ kiểm thử ngược dữ liệu lịch sử   Hệ thống báo độn
Forex hud king
Luong Quang Nguyen
Indicators
FOREXHUB NON-REPAINT KING – Smart Notification of Trading Signals Do the signals clearly indicate buy and sell signs, eliminating the need to open time frame charts and analyze each candlestick one by one? ForexHub - Non-Repaint King is a non-repainting indicator for MT4. Clear Buy/Sell Signals The indicator combines early EMA and lagging EMA to detect trend changes and displays them directly on the chart, making it easy for traders to recognize trading opportunities. No Repaint
Dragon Fury
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
CƠN THỊNH NỘ VÀNG Gold Fury là một EA chuyên về giao dịch cặp vàng XAUUSD, được thiết kế tập trung vào quản lý rủi ro và các chiến lược giao dịch rõ ràng thay vì dựa vào lưới hoặc Martingale. Điểm khác biệt chính của Gold Fury nằm ở cách tiếp cận thị trường. Thay vì liên tục thêm vị thế khi thị trường đi ngược lại xu hướng giao dịch, EA này tập trung vào các cơ hội giao dịch dựa trên các mức Hỗ trợ và Kháng cự quan trọng, đặc biệt phù hợp với sự biến động cao của vàng. CHIẾN LƯỢC GIAO DỊCH RÕ RÀ
Dragon Titan mt4
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
DRAGON TITAN The system automatically adjusts trading frequency and trading volume based on your account size and the maximum drawdown you are willing to accept! Dragon Titan is an automated trading system developed with the goal of balancing trading performance, risk control, and long-term stability. Backtest results show a relatively stable growth curve, with controlled drawdown and the ability to recover efficiently under different market conditions. The EA has been tested on historical XAUUS
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review