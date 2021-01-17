Money Printing Robot

1.  Money Printing Robot is a wave trading expert, so please copy it into the 'expert' folder.

2. Please run it in H4 timeframe in order to make the best score of it, the shorter the timeframe you choose ,the worse score you get.

3. the 'Variable' of  BuyStopLossPercentage and SellStopLossPercentage is defaulted 0.02,which means 2% of the freemargin ,that is the maximum loss one trade may bring. or you can change it according to your risk management policy. Order lot changes according to the stopprice, so it can make sure that the loss is under a resonable percentage you input.

4.higher qualified data leads to accurate result, you download the best data as possible as you can.

5.evey trade has a stoploss order. 


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xingwang chen
Indicators
bull and bear filter helps you choose the most tradable currencies, saves most of you time,so you can focus on trading instead of filtering the tradable currencies exhaustedly. 1. It works in the main chart window, the red currency pair means it's bear market, green mean bull market, white means the currencies are not filtered,neither bull nor bear, they are invisible if the chart background is white. 2. the main chart timeframe has no impact on filtering, it's based on the variable you assign i
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