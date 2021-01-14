Bull and Bear filter

bull and bear filter helps you choose the most tradable currencies, saves most of you time,so you can focus on trading instead of filtering the tradable currencies exhaustedly.

1. It works in the main chart window, the red currency pair means it's bear market, green mean bull market, white means the currencies are not filtered,neither bull nor bear, they are invisible if the chart background is white.

2. the main chart timeframe has no impact on filtering, it's based on the variable you assign in the parameter window, if value '240' assigned, indicator will filter in the H4 chart of all the currency pairs.e.g.'chartperiod=0'means current chart timeframe,'chartperiod=1'means 1 minute,  'chartperiod=5'means 5 minutes, 15,30,60(H1),240(H4).1440(Daily),10080(Weekly),43200(Monthly).

3. Currency pairs are changable freely according to the naming rule of your brokerage. they are not restricted to currency pairs, they can be CFDS, stocks, precious metal and virtual currency.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Visual Panel
xingwang chen
Utilities
Semi-automatic visual trading panel ， place orders or modify them with stop loss and target added automatically only by one click, orders can also be modified manually. 1.Green buttons are long orders,red buttons are short orders, ' /K ' means choosing the highest or the lowest point of the previous chosen K-line as the stoploss level  。 The textbox below “Buy1 ， Buy2 ， Buy3 ， Buy4” are the maximum stoploss you can afford. Calculated arounded off. Click button 'Buy Or Sell' to place an order. 2.
Money Printing Robot
xingwang chen
Utilities
1.   Money Printing Robot is a wave trading expert, so please copy it into the 'expert' folder. 2. Please run it in H4 timeframe in order to make the best score of it, the shorter the timeframe you choose ,the worse score you get. 3. the 'Variable' of  BuyStopLossPercentage and SellStopLossPercentage is defaulted 0.02,which means 2% of the freemargin ,that is the maximum loss one trade may bring. or you can change it according to your risk management policy. Order lot changes according to the st
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