bull and bear filter helps you choose the most tradable currencies, saves most of you time,so you can focus on trading instead of filtering the tradable currencies exhaustedly.

1. It works in the main chart window, the red currency pair means it's bear market, green mean bull market, white means the currencies are not filtered,neither bull nor bear, they are invisible if the chart background is white.

2. the main chart timeframe has no impact on filtering, it's based on the variable you assign in the parameter window, if value '240' assigned, indicator will filter in the H4 chart of all the currency pairs.e.g.'chartperiod=0'means current chart timeframe,'chartperiod=1'means 1 minute, 'chartperiod=5'means 5 minutes, 15,30,60(H1),240(H4).1440(Daily),10080(Weekly),43200(Monthly).

3. Currency pairs are changable freely according to the naming rule of your brokerage. they are not restricted to currency pairs, they can be CFDS, stocks, precious metal and virtual currency.



