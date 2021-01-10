Price Channel Alert

This indicator computes a channel around the price based on highs and lows of the previous bars (whose number is set by user).

The indicator provides alerts when upper or lower channel bands are crossed by closing price.

User can receive a standard alert on MT4 and/or a push notification on Metatrader app.

User can configure the indicator through the following parameters:

InpPeriod - number of previous bars

UseAlert - if set to True, enables visual alert on the display

UsePush - if set to True, enables push notification on Metatrader app

For Further Information, visit our Telegram channel:

https://t.me/joinchat/F_RlP9V5Ky2lg0IQ



