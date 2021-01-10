Price Channel Alert

This indicator computes a channel around the price based on highs and lows of the previous bars (whose number is set by user).

The indicator provides alerts when upper or lower channel bands are crossed by closing price.

User can receive a standard alert on MT4 and/or a push notification on Metatrader app.

User can configure the indicator through the following parameters:

  • InpPeriod - number of previous bars
  • UseAlert  - if set to True, enables visual alert on the display
  • UsePush  -  if set to True, enables push notification on Metatrader app

For Further Information, visit our Telegram channel:

https://t.me/joinchat/F_RlP9V5Ky2lg0IQ


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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ArMoney
Vincenzo Maria Arricale
Experts
ArMoney is an automated Expert Advisor which uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Average True Range  (ATR) indicators. In case of unfavourable price movement, the EA automatically opens other trades up to a maximum number of trades set by the user. When a given profit is reached, all the trades are closed. Each opened trade has a stop loss to keep the maximum risk under control. Price levels for trading signals, take profit and stop loss are computed as a function of ATR, so that the EA ca
Price Strength
Vincenzo Maria Arricale
Indicators
This indicator computes two lines representing the price bar strength. Close, high and low of each bar are compared with the highest high and lowest low of the last N bars, where N is a parameter set by user. Two lines are computed, a red one and a green one, with values between 0 and 100. High values of the red line means that close is very far from the bar high, while high value of the green line means price  is very far from the bar low . The indicator provides alerts when red or green line a
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elite luis
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elite luis 2023.03.28 17:26 
 

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