PowerTrapezoid

3.33
Introduction to PowerTrapezoid:

The application of market Power deviation system is not a secret, such as volume price deviation, MACD deviation, Chanlun deviation and so on. However, how to correctly understand and calculate, and accurately judge the increase or decrease of POWER is a threshold in application, which is difficult to cross with the conventional system. How to avoid reciting? How to implement multi level backflow parallel computing? How to intuitively show the range of backtracking? Is geometric structure subject to dynamic force, or is dynamic force subject to geometric structure? What is the relationship between POWER zone nesting and geometric structure?

The correct calculation of the TREND is the basis for the correct application of the POWER deviation system. The most commonly used methods are: 1.use the MACD  high point or low point, or area; 2. Slope of trend line. These two ways can be easily learned and applied by ordinary people. On the surface, the logic of these comparative evaluations seems to be very reasonable. In fact, there are major defects in these two ways, which are likely to cause serious consequences for trading.

MACD high low point or area to evaluate the trend strength is the standard way to pester scholars. The drawback of this method is that between the high and low points of a line segment, the red and green pillars are often partly below the zero axis and partly above it. If we compare the strength of only one part of them, it will be incomplete. Therefore, this kind of scheme is extremely inaccurate. With this inaccurate value to evaluate the strength of the trend, it is impossible to obtain reliable results, which will not only affect your confidence in the application of "entanglement theory", but also mislead your operation.

Generally speaking, there is a common sense cognitive error in evaluating the strength of the slope: as long as the slope is larger and the range is larger, the strength of the trend will be greater. Is that true? Not really. This point will be analyzed in the following blog. Through the principle of flowing chips, we can count the part of POWER that we ignore. You'll realize that this common sense mistake is real. This is even a cognitive mistake that 90% of the people in the market are likely to make.

Principle and performance of PowerTrapezoid:

1) According to the principle of flowing chips, the stacking calculation of chips is carried out on the time axis to form a trapezoidal stack of chips. At the same time, the market is divided into segments, and the height of chips is compared according to the segments in the same direction, and the phenomenon of chip price deviation is found.

2) The PowerTrapezoid index is especially suitable for the operators to evaluate the strength of trend backwardness. It can find the turning point of the market through the principle of POWER zone nesting.

3) The PowerTrapezoid index is much better than MACD and SLOPE in strength evaluation performance.

The PowerTrapezoid index is recommended to be used together with the following:

4.1) the PowerTrapezoid (the index of power evaluation, this index).


Reviews 5
Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2021.07.30 03:46 
 

It would be better to add at least some tools for using your trading system, there is nothing complicated, but I think you have more experience with it, I would be very grateful

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.16 00:59 
 

Nice work

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GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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DivergenceLines
Li Rong Tan
5 (2)
Indicators
万能背驰指标简介（DivergenceLines） 注意注意，这个指标不能单独运作，对以下两个指标有依赖，请确保先获得以下两个指标后才购买本指标！ 1） 动力之梯（PowerTrapezoid） （力度评估副图指标，本指标） 2） 万能分段（LinesSegment） （线段划分主图指标） 。 3）万能背驰（DivergenceLines,本指标） （比较力度背离主图指标）。 指标原理： 通过获取动力之梯指标的筹码堆积值，依照万能分段指标为依据，对同向线段向前回朔，进行一一对比，当后面线段力度比前面力度小时，定义为背驰（背离），背驰的两个高点（或两个低点）之间可以连接一条背驰线，当某个高点（或低点）连接的背驰线越多，这个点就构成了多个单级别背驰区间套。
FREE
LinesSegment
Li Rong Tan
5 (1)
Indicators
万能线段划分指标简介： 万能线段划分是依照两根相互缠绕的均线，依金死叉为标准，将金死叉两边的高低点进行连接开成线段划分。本指标可以设定不同参数多级别叠加使用。 万能分段的原理： 在任意一组均线组成的均线系统中，均线之间的相互缠绕，形成的金死叉是有位次关系的。这点，作者在这里算是首次对外公开这个秘密。上图的均线系统中，走势处于一个较大级别的振荡行情中，均线之间相互缠绕比较频繁，金死叉的数量较多，所以，情况比较复杂。 我们知道，均线可按其周期大小进行位次排序。上图均线依照周期从小到大排序为：MA10,MA30,MA60,MA144,MA233，依照这组均线的位次关系，将每相邻两根均线金死叉做上标注。如：MA10&MA30金死叉标注为“1”，MA30&MA60金死叉标注为“2”，MA60&MA144金死叉标注为“3”，MA144&MA233金死叉标注为“4”。我们将两相邻均线金死叉完全标注完毕后，发现图上还有部份金死叉并未被标注到，这些未被标注到的金死叉全部是非相邻均线之间发生的金死叉。我们依照以上方法，可以识别出均线组之间金死叉的级别位次关系。市场行情的发展是依照此级别位次关系，从小到大
FREE
SixSigma Trading Assistant
Li Rong Tan
5 (1)
Utilities
Warning: Hot-key execution may lead to accidental positions; test in demo first. This utility creates two draggable panels on the chart that consolidate market, close, SL/TP and partial-close functions into single keystrokes. Double-press D to unlock, then once to send a market order; S, T, C, X to batch-modify SL, TP, close profitable or close all in the same direction. The panel auto-locks after 30 s of inactivity. Lots are remembered between terminals restarts. No profit guarantees.
FREE
CandleLine
Li Rong Tan
5 (1)
Indicators
Candleline: candleline indicator. According to the specified period, draw the candle line of the specified period on the current chart. In addition, the new candlelight line is superimposed with the candlelight line of the current chart. Note: the period of the current chart must be less than the period of the candle line to be drawn. For the specific effect of self drawing candle line, please see the attached picture below. Parameter： 1.TimeFrame;     2. NumberOfBar;           3.Up candle li
FREE
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Lanh CNS
18
Lanh CNS 2023.07.22 17:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.16 00:59 
 

Nice work

legendxf
34
legendxf 2022.04.30 09:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.08.30 21:47 
 

Useless

Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2021.07.30 03:46 
 

It would be better to add at least some tools for using your trading system, there is nothing complicated, but I think you have more experience with it, I would be very grateful

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