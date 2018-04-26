Williams Dashboard

5

The Williams Dashboard is an information panel which allows you to have a global market vision through a Williams Percent Range.

Williams Dashboard analyzes and tracks all the assets you want to invest in. Take advantage of this useful dashboard where you can open in a few seconds the chart and quickly invest in it.


Main Features of Williams Dashboard

  • Graphic panel that allows you to know the situation of many assets.
  • 7 Different Williams Percent Range situations to discover when an asset is overbought or oversold.
  • Alerts, mails and notifications that enables the possibility to look for new market opportunities.
  • Williams Percent Range inputs are 100% customizable.
  • You can also select if you want the calculation to be done when the candle has closed or you want to be done with the current candle.


How the indicator works

The colors and alert messages of the indicator, are represented by the image “Colors and Alerts”.

All alerts will notify you of the situation once per candle. If the overbought or oversold signals are activated, alerts will be sent while the indicator is in that zone. The demo version is limited to a single asset because of the limitations of the strategy tester.


Inputs

  • Main Settings Williams % R
    • Period
    • Close Candle ( Williams % R are shown with closed candle or with current candle )
  • Williams % R Levels
    • Up Level
    • Down Level
  • Symbols and TimeFrames
    • Symbols ( Symbols to be shown separated by ";" and without spaces )
    • TimeFrames ( TimeFrames to be shown separated by ";" and without spaces - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN )
  • Alerts and Mails
    • Buy/Sell Alert, Mail or Notification ( Turn alerts on or off )
    • Overbought/Sold Alert, Mail or Notification ( Turn alerts on or off )
    • Cross Overbought/Sold Alert, Mail or Notification ( Turn alerts on or off )
  • Graphs
    • Font Color
    • Display Indicator Data ( Activate or deactivate the lateral information relative to Williams Percent Range and its configuration )
Reviews 1
wolfdap
51
wolfdap 2023.07.31 16:44 
 

HOLA TU INDICADOR ES ESPECTACULAR

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wolfdap
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wolfdap 2023.07.31 16:44 
 

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