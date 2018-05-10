Triple

Triple gives you three great indicators in one:

  • Commodity Chanel Index (CCI)
  • Exponential Moving Averages (EMA's) x 3
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)


How the indicator works

The indicator works by displaying a grid of 3 different indicators and puts them on a scale from red (bearish) to dark green (bullish).

With a clear and easy to read display metric of 5 separate colours across each indicator.

  • Dark Green - Strong Bullish
  • Light Green - Bullish
  • Yellow - Indifference
  • Orange - Bearish
  • Red - Strong Bearish


Timeframes & Currencies

The indicator can be used across multiple timeframes and multiple currencies giving you a clear indication of the strength for each setting. Recommended timeframes:

  • D1 - Daily Charts
  • H1 - Hourly Charts


Features

  • Clear visual display
  • Easy to use interface
  • Chart system to display the strengths of currencies based on each indicator
  • Make decisions based on multiple indicators, not just one
  • Chart system allows you to identify when patterns start to change direction


Useful Information

  • The indicators work on the "Close" of a bar
  • Best suited to candlestick charting
  • Chart displays best on a black background
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Ready Set Go
Melissa Catchpole
Indicators
Ready Set Go is a combination of Indicators and Candlestick Analysis. Indicators to assess Momentum Candlestick Analysis to look for patterns How the indicator works The indicator works by assessing the Momentum and direction of a trend with Candlestick analysis to test patterns. With a clear and easy to read display grid for buy and sell patterns the chart shows Ready, Set & Go with a tick mark. BUY - Green tick mark Ready - Momentum is moving upwards Set - Candlestick pattern forming Go - Mom
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