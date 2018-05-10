Triple gives you three great indicators in one:

Commodity Chanel Index (CCI)

Exponential Moving Averages (EMA's) x 3

Relative Strength Index (RSI)





How the indicator works

The indicator works by displaying a grid of 3 different indicators and puts them on a scale from red (bearish) to dark green (bullish).

With a clear and easy to read display metric of 5 separate colours across each indicator.

Dark Green - Strong Bullish

Light Green - Bullish

Yellow - Indifference

Orange - Bearish

Red - Strong Bearish





Timeframes & Currencies

The indicator can be used across multiple timeframes and multiple currencies giving you a clear indication of the strength for each setting. Recommended timeframes:

D1 - Daily Charts

H1 - Hourly Charts





Features

Clear visual display

Easy to use interface

Chart system to display the strengths of currencies based on each indicator

Make decisions based on multiple indicators, not just one

Chart system allows you to identify when patterns start to change direction





Useful Information