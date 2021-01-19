ArMoney

ArMoney is an automated Expert Advisor which uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Average True Range  (ATR) indicators.

In case of unfavourable price movement, the EA automatically opens other trades up to a maximum number of trades set by the user. When a given profit is reached, all the trades are closed. Each opened trade has a stop loss to keep the maximum risk under control.

Price levels for trading signals, take profit and stop loss are computed as a function of ATR, so that the EA can adapt to the current market volatility. Users can modify the parameters with respect to their trading style (e.g. users may want to increase or reduce the frequency of the trades).

 

Set Up (Pairs, TimeFrame, Input Parameters)

The EA can work with any pair (and with any financial instruments) at any time frame. Backtesting showed that higher time frames (i.e. M30, H1, H4) give better results than lower ones.

Suggested pair are:

- EURUSD on M30 

- EURCHF on H1

- USDCAD on H1

- CADCHF on M30

- AUDCAD on M30

- AUDNZD on H1

- GBPCAD on H1

- GBPAUD on H1

- GBPNZD on H1

- NZDCAD on H1


for which default parameters have been optimized. Default parameters must be downloaded at following link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kfi5a3bm98k15es/AACyq2_d9eX7cFSY5bSosD-za?dl=0


To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with low spreads and fair commission. Here is the link to register at the broker that we could experience the Best Performance for this strategy:

https://myvip.avatrade.it/register/step1/1?tag=rf12018116


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Input Parameters Description


LotsCorrection - It is just for testing. In Live Trading it must be set to "False"

RiskPerc - Maximum Percentage of the equity user wants to risk at each operation (when all the trades are opened and result in a loss)

EmaPeriod – Number of periods on which EMA is computed

AtrPeriod – Number of periods on which ATR is computed

StartingLot – Number of lots of the first trade

MaxNumberOfTrades – Maximum number of trades for each operation (when market moves against you)

No_of_ATR_for_Buy_Sell_Signal – No. of ATR of a price movement required to generate a buy/sell signal (it has an effect on the frequency of the buy/sell signals)

No_of_ATR_for_Other_Trades – No. of ATR of a price movement required to open other trades within the same operation (it has an effect on profit and stop levels)

StartingHour –Hour before which positions cannot be opened (broker time). It must be between 0 and 23

EndingHour – Hour after which positions cannot be opened (broker time). It must be between 0 and 23

PairLeverage – Symbol leverage (e.g. 100 means that a leverage 1:100 is used)

Magic Number - It is used to identify the EA operations when multiple EAs run on the same pair

Slippage – Maximum slippage accepted for each trade (in Points)


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Limitations

No limitations on the broker and leverage. However, performances are sensitive to the spread (obviously the less the spread, the better)

Starting lots and maximum number of trades should be compatible with initial equity and risk percentage (user could not have enough funds and/or could have a loss greater than their risk percentage). If it is not possible to open the lots the user specified, the EA alerts them and automatically determines the maximum lots compatible with their equity and risk percentage, and then apply them. If the computed lots are lower than the minimum required for that symbol, no trade is opened


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For Further Information, visit our Telegram channel

https://t.me/joinchat/F_RlP9V5Ky2lg0IQ

 

Live Testing

In the first figure, the performances on a real account are reported (performances start from November 16th 2020 when this EA has been used for the first time for live trading)


Copy Signal based on ArMoney EA

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/903968

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/937720#!tab=account


BackTesting

Performances reported in the back-tests do not imply the EA will be profitable in the next months/years


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Experts
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Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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4.67 (70)
Experts
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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