Multi Meter

  • Trend indicator A unique system for determining the trend for each timeframe,

  • Allows you to have a real picture of the trend for any currency pair on all standard timeframes! Green squares are BUY trend and red squares are SELL.

  • Trading technique: if small time frames are opposite to the trend of the older ones, then due to the inertia of the market movement, enter in the older times as on the screenshots.
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Salavat Yulamanov
4.93 (14)
Utilities
Trading panel for opening orders in 1 click! To help the trader, sets take profits, stop losses, pending Stop and Limit orders, transfers to breakeven, trails.   There is also a partial closing of the order in % All parameters are customizable. Installed in experts!   Settings           Lots -- 0.02 Lot           StopLoss --- 700 Stop Loss           TakeProfit --- 400 Take Profit           UseBreekeven ---- false Breakeven Off           ClosePersent--- 50 Close Percent of the order      
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The Expert   Advisor for MT4 sets pending pending levels during the European session! The value of the threshold is the distance from the current price , when a pending order is triggered, a market order will open and the opposite pending order will double, just 3 increase cycles further to take or stop! The takes and stops are calculated in such a way that the take order will cover the minus from the stop order, as a result, we will get a total + !!! 1 model of the situation, the first lot is
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Salavat Yulamanov
4.5 (2)
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The indicator, which displays two different pairs on one chart, is designed to simplify the displayed information,   Able to work with almost all instruments available in the terminal (not only currency pairs, but also metals, raw materials). Feature of using the visual correlation method for any currency pairs subsymbol. The currency pair is displayed on the screen with colored candles. This is the same correlated pair. mirroring. auxiliary currency. The indicator reflects two types of correl
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Skynet MT5
Salavat Yulamanov
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a trend breakout and trend following strategy, analyzing higher timeframes for maximum accuracy. Fixed stop loss – strict risk control on every trade. Trailing stop – automatic profit taking when the market moves in your favor. Total profit closing – achieving the target profit in units of your deposit. Simplicity, reliability, and stability – your key to confident trading. Monitoring myfxbook.com/members/salavat1/gold-puls/11817746 If you need to increase the lot siz
Hitech MT5
Salavat Yulamanov
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Hitech! Professional Advisor for Maximum Profit with Minimum Risk!      Signals   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2363044?source=Site+Profile+Seller                                        Your key to stability in the market: Our trading advisor combines the power of algorithmic trading and deep market analysis. The system works exclusively from global support and resistance levels, which are formed on the basis of long-term data, ensuring the highest accuracy of entries. These are not just
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