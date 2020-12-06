Multi Meter
- Indicators
-
Salavat YulamanovThe broker provides a 100% Deposit Bonus.
https://rbfxdirect.com/ru/lk/?a=ygdm Roboforex
- Version: 1.0
- Trend indicator A unique system for determining the trend for each timeframe,
- Allows you to have a real picture of the trend for any currency pair on all standard timeframes! Green squares are BUY trend and red squares are SELL.
- Trading technique: if small time frames are opposite to the trend of the older ones, then due to the inertia of the market movement, enter in the older times as on the screenshots.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating