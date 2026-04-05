The intelligent algorithm of the Reversibles indicator determines the direction and strength of a trend, and also signals a trend change. Reversibles is a technical analysis indicator. Uses just one parameter for settings.





The indicator is built for simple and effective visual trend detection with an additional smoothing filter. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Shows potential market reversal points. The indicator can work on any timeframe.





You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Ready-made trading system.