Stochastic Binary Option Indicator
- Indicators
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Satyam ShivamMob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 20
- This indicator works on the binary options
- It uses stochastic strategy to indicate the upcoming trend of the market
- This indicator helps traders to place a trade with the prediction involved on the stochastic strategy.
- This indicator makes use of the symbols to indicate the prediction regarding the order.
Symbols
- The upward symbol predicts the trend going up, so that traders can place trades accordingly.
- The downward symbol predicts the trend going down, so that the trader can place trades accordingly.
- The Smiley in green symbol indicates the win situation
- The Smiley in red symbol indicates the loss situation
Inputs
- Expiration Minute - expiration minute.
- Stoch_PeriodK - Stoch_PeriodK value.
- Stoch_PeriodD - Stoch_PeriodD value.
- Stoch_Slowing - Stoch_Slowing value.
- Stoch_UpperLevel - upper level value.
- Stoch_LowerLevel - lower level value.
- Price Field - Close/Close or Low/High.
- Stoch_Ma_method - Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted
terrible support and even worse indicator. back test results dont match live results!