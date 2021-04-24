RSI Modif
- Experts
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- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 24 April 2021
- Activations: 5
EA RSI MODIF is robot expert advisor with indicator RSI,but this ea use more strategy.
Open order BUY = If indicator RSI < Signal buy.
Open order SELL = If indicator RSI > Signal sell.
More Strategy from Ea RSI MODIF IS = Can use strategy hedging,martingale,lock profit,target profit perday (work on forward test),and many more of strategy.
Parameters EA RSI MODIF =
==> Setting indicator RSI : RSI PERIOD = 14 .
SIGNAL BUY = 30 .
SIGNAL SELL = 70 .
Ea's core strategies are:
- => With a target profit per day (only works on forward tests).
- => With lock profit (in case of floating Ea will collect profit until it is sufficient and ea will close all orders with profit according to target_lock_profit.
- => Can work with multi pairs but with a concurrent strategy (only runs on forward tests).