AC SCALPER is the advanced scalping EA. This strategy is pullback trading system.

The system use base indicator (RSI, CCI, ATR...) with multi timeframe to find entry points. If first deal not good, the system will find next entry point to recovery position (use advanced grid system).

EA only trade when the probability of earning is high. EA don't open trade everyday.

AC SCALPER was tested and have good results since 2010 to now.

Live Signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1469974 Only 3 copies of the EA left at $199! Next price --> $299

Recommendations

Hedge account.



The EA should run on a VPS continuously



Min Account Balance: $200



Recommended Pairs: AUDCAD (another pairs AUDNZD, NZDCAD)



Recommended timeframe: M15

Input Parameters

Lotsize -> Based Lot Size

Risk Percentage -> Risk Use when Lot Calculation Type = AutoLot

Take Profit Max -> Set Take Profit in Pips



Take profit Factor for close Order -> Calculator take profit by market volatility



2nd Trade Multiplier -> multiplier for the 2nd trade

3rd-5th Trade Multiplier -> multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades



6th- Trade Multiplier -> multiplier for the 6th-.... trades

Number of First Deal Open -> Number of First Deal

Maximum Trades -> max number of grid(averaging) trades

Max Spread Allowed -> Set Max Spread Allowed to Open Orders



Max Open Slippage -> Set Max Open Slippage to Open Orders



Max Close Slippage -> Set Max Close Slippage to Close Orders

Magic Number -> Set Unique Magic Number each Pairs



