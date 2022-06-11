AC Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
AC SCALPER is the advanced scalping EA. This strategy is pullback trading system.
The system use base indicator (RSI, CCI, ATR...) with multi timeframe to find entry points. If first deal not good, the system will find next entry point to recovery position (use advanced grid system).
EA only trade when the probability of earning is high. EA don't open trade everyday.
AC SCALPER was tested and have good results since 2010 to now.
Live Signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1469974
Only 3 copies of the EA left at $199!
Next price --> $299
Recommendations
- Hedge account.
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
- Min Account Balance: $200
- Recommended Pairs: AUDCAD (another pairs AUDNZD, NZDCAD)
- Recommended timeframe: M15
- Lotsize -> Based Lot Size
- Risk Percentage -> Risk Use when Lot Calculation Type = AutoLot
- Take Profit Max -> Set Take Profit in Pips
- Take profit Factor for close Order -> Calculator take profit by market volatility
- 2nd Trade Multiplier -> multiplier for the 2nd trade
- 3rd-5th Trade Multiplier -> multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades
- 6th- Trade Multiplier -> multiplier for the 6th-.... trades
- Number of First Deal Open -> Number of First Deal
- Maximum Trades -> max number of grid(averaging) trades
- Max Spread Allowed -> Set Max Spread Allowed to Open Orders
- Max Open Slippage -> Set Max Open Slippage to Open Orders
- Max Close Slippage -> Set Max Close Slippage to Close Orders
- Magic Number -> Set Unique Magic Number each Pairs