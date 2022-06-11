AC Scalper

AC SCALPER is the advanced scalping EA. This strategy is pullback trading system. 

The system use base indicator (RSI, CCI, ATR...) with multi timeframe to find entry points. If first deal not good, the system will find next entry point to recovery position (use advanced grid system).

EA only trade when the probability of earning is high. EA don't open trade everyday.

AC SCALPER was tested and have good results since 2010 to now.

Live Signal   >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1469974

Only 3 copies of the EA left at $199!

Next price --> $299

Recommendations

    • Hedge account.
    • The EA should run on a VPS continuously
    • Min Account Balance: $200 
    • Recommended Pairs: AUDCAD (another pairs AUDNZD, NZDCAD)
    • Recommended timeframe: M15
Input Parameters
  • Lotsize  -> Based Lot Size
  • Risk Percentage -> Risk Use when Lot Calculation Type = AutoLot
  • Take Profit Max -> Set Take Profit in Pips
  • Take profit Factor for close Order -> Calculator take profit by market volatility 
  • 2nd Trade Multiplier  ->  multiplier for the 2nd trade
  • 3rd-5th Trade Multiplier ->  multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades
  • 6th- Trade Multiplier ->   multiplier for the 6th-.... trades
  • Number of First Deal Open  ->  Number of First Deal
  • Maximum Trades ->  max number of grid(averaging) trades
  • Max Spread Allowed -> Set Max Spread Allowed to Open Orders
  • Max Open Slippage -> Set Max Open Slippage to Open Orders
  • Max Close Slippage -> Set Max Close Slippage to Close Orders
  • Magic Number -> Set Unique Magic Number each Pairs


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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
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Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
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Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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