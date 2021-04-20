One MA Plus
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 20 April 2021
- Activations: 5
THIS ROBOT EA WITH INDICATOR ONE MA PLUS.
Open order BUY = If Bid > MA1.
Open order SELL = If Ask < MA1.
STRATEGY FROM ONE MA PLUS :
- With Target profit perday (work on forward test).
- with multi filter : maxspread,maxlot.
- with multi takeprofit : include 4 step.
- with multi stoploss : include 3 step.
PARAMETERS SETTING :
EA_Indicators=ONE MA VERSION;
Hedging=false;
Use_MaxSpread=true;
MaxSpread=50;
MaxLot=1;
Target_profit_perday=50;
lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money
Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
Stoploss_in %=50;//Stoploss in %
setting SMART="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
lotsbuy=0.01;
lotssell=0.01;
multi_lot=2;
step_open_orders=200;
SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
TP=500;
SL=2000;
TrailingStop=10;
Setting_indicator ONE MA"------- ( Setting Strategy 1MA) -------";
Ma1_Period=7;
Ma_Mode=SIMPLE;