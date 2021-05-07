Dear Friends,





"All The best" is a simple trend based EA. As of now work well only in GBPUSD Pair with one minute, In future All major pairs support will given.

The Default lot size is 0.01 and SL &TP set as 0.

You can change this setting. My prefered SL is 100 points. 100 points=10 Pips(pls set by points).

I will not set TP for better profit.





Note: This EA work only when you using Zero spread or Raw spread account type.





Regards,

Sankar Ganesh G



