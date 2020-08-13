RobotMAPrice

This is a professional trading robot, which implements the classic strategy of trading on price crossing MA.

When the price crosses a moving average, a Buy or a Sell signal is formed. Signal direction is set up in the EA parameters.

The EA correctly processes errors, and works reliably in the market. Can work with the initial deposit from $100! It is important to choose the direction of the EA operation: both sides, only buy or only sell.

The Expert Advisor uses the basic concepts, breakeven, trailing, stop loss and take profit, as well as closing by an opposite signal.





Overview of parameters:

Magic - the magic number, an arbitrary integer.

Work Period - the period, on which the EA operates.

Risk - risk to enter the market, set as a percentage of loss of the total deposit, lot is calculated relative to the stop loss and acceptable loss in case stop loss triggers.

LotRounding - lot rounding (to a required number of decimal places).

Deviation - requotes.

Sleeps - waiting for position opening, closing or modification.

StopLoss - the stop loss level.

TakeProfit - the take profit level.

Trailing Period - the trailing stop period.

Trailing Breakeven - breakeven level, if 0 - disabled.

Trailing Start - trailing start level, if 0 - disabled.

Trailing Stop - trailing level, if 0 - disabled; trailing in points, active period based trailing.

TrailingStep Period - period based trailing.

Prohibit new series - if you need to close the current position and stop opening new ones, enable this option.

WorkOpenLong - allow to open a long position.

WorkOpenShort - allow to open a short position.

WorkCloseLong - allow to close a long position.

WorkCloseShort - allow to close a short position.

Inversion - entry signal inversion.

SignalBar - the bar to start analyzing the indicator (1 means the first completely formed bar).

Signal Period - the period on which the indicators work.

Price:

AppliedPrice - applied price type.

MA Parameters: