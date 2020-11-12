The Trend Active indicator is a signal indicator and has interesting properties. It should be taken into account that this indicator reflects extremes and should be used as an additional one, and another instrument should be used for the entry point. The indicator can transmit all types of signals to the user: messages, E-mail and Push!





The goal that was pursued when it was created is to receive signals that will give less noise and respond faster to price changes. The indicator is a trend indicator that is used to find reversals when its boundaries are broken.





Configurable parameters: