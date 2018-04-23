ZigZag Color
- Indicators
-
Andrzej PierzHi!
If you are looking for someone to code your EA, indicator or do anything else with MQL, I am your guy.
I have over 10 years of experience in coding, which will allow me to deliver your order in fast and inexpensive manner.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is standard ZigZag indicator with some cool additional features - colored range, amount of pips between highs and lows and also amount of candles between indicator range.
Default ZigZag indicator variables
- depthZigZag
- deviationZigZag
- backstepZigZag
Bullish market variables
- lineUpColor - line color
- lineUpStyle - line style
- lineUpWidth - line thickness
- textUpColor - color of text with amount of pips and candles
- textUpFont - font of text with amount of pips and candles
- textUpSize - size of text with amount of pips and candles
Bearish market variables
- lineDnColor - line color
- lineDnStyle - line style
- lineDnWidth - line thickness
- textDnColor - color of text with amount of pips and candles
- textDnFont - font of text with amount of pips and candles