ZigZag Color

This is standard ZigZag indicator with some cool additional features - colored range, amount of pips between highs and lows and also amount of candles between indicator range.


Default ZigZag indicator variables

  • depthZigZag
  • deviationZigZag
  • backstepZigZag


Bullish market variables

  • lineUpColor - line color
  • lineUpStyle - line style
  • lineUpWidth - line thickness
  • textUpColor - color of text with amount of pips and candles
  • textUpFont - font of text with amount of pips and candles
  • textUpSize - size of text with amount of pips and candles


Bearish market variables

  • lineDnColor - line color
  • lineDnStyle - line style
  • lineDnWidth - line thickness
  • textDnColor - color of text with amount of pips and candles
  • textDnFont - font of text with amount of pips and candles
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