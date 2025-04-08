Down the Rabbit Hole MT5

-

down the rabbit hole

You take the

, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe.

You take the

, you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes... Remember, all I'm offering is the truth, nothing more.

Follow me.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:



Pill: Select the direccion of your trade in Market; Blue pill: Init the pullback direccion and turn the market to your range. Red Pill: Init the trend direccion, and go out of the range to the new limit of the market. Magic Number: magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart. Autolot: Lot automatic. Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false. Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true. TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.

------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------



I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now

I imagine that right now you're feeling a bit like Alice, tumbling? Hm?BLUE PILL