Support and Resistance Depth of Market

We often look for support and resistance points on the chart. One of the techniques that can be used is through the quantity of lots offered in the order book. This indicator searches for the largest lots in the order book and draws them on the graph in the form of lines, thereby obtaining where is the greatest concentration of lots offered on the centralized stock market at that time, thus configuring possible support and resistance lines.

- The number of lines to draw can be defined by the user;

- Line width;

- Line update time;

- Line style;

- Line colors.

NOTE: This indicator only works on assets with an Order Book, such as a centralized stock exchange.

DOES NOT WORK IN FOREX !!!

Any doubts I am available!
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Gm TrendSignal
Antonio Augusto Barreto De Melo
4.5 (4)
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We often need to know the sudden change in trend that happens on the graph and this can be confirmed through indicators. This indicator shows the moments of trend reversal and how in which trend the price is shifting. Custom background, no need to configure the colors in the chart, just drag the indicator! Indication with arrows. - Blue arrow: Upward trend. - Pink Arrow: Downward Trend. NOTE: Free indicator, support may take a while to respond.
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Gm Volumes
Antonio Augusto Barreto De Melo
4 (3)
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A simple volume indicator according to the color of the candle! - Custom background! - Supports Volume by Ticks or Real Volume. The original Metatrader Volume indicator does not show the colors of the bar according to the color of the Candle, it only changes color when the volume of a candle is greater than the previous one, this sometimes creates confusion for beginners and does not know the real reason for the color change. Free indicator, support may take a while to respond!
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Gm Vwap Point
Antonio Augusto Barreto De Melo
Indicators
VWAP is an intraday calculation used primarily by algorithms and institutional traders to assess where a stock is trading in relation to its weighted average volume for the day. Day traders also use VWAP to assess market direction and filter out trading signals. This indicator is used to analyze and calculate the Vwap from a certain point on the graph, which is widely used to analyze the beginning of a movement of the price relationship with the volume. - Multi Vwaps on the same chart, placed
Gm Aggressive Volume
Antonio Augusto Barreto De Melo
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume is a resource used by analysts of various methodologies, precisely because it shows the confirmation of movements and the market's progress. It is an indicator that analyzes the financial quantity that was traded during a certain period. This indicator analyzes the amount of volume for each candle, when there is an excessive increase in this, it differs from the others by a colored bar. In addition to informing in the form of colored bars, this indicator allows you to emit an audible w
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