Gm TrendSignal

We often need to know the sudden change in trend that happens on the graph and this can be confirmed through indicators.





This indicator shows the moments of trend reversal and how in which trend the price is shifting.





Custom background, no need to configure the colors in the chart, just drag the indicator!





Indication with arrows.





- Blue arrow: Upward trend.





- Pink Arrow: Downward Trend.





NOTE: Free indicator, support may take a while to respond.