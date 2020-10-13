Gm TrendSignal
- Indicators
-
Antonio Augusto Barreto De MeloTrader e programador MQL5 nas horas vagas!
- Version: 1.0
The indicator is very interesting, but there is a problem. With this indicator, my saved chart pattern (colors) is not respected and, instead, it brings up another pattern that is not mine. I request repairs, as it takes a lot of work to redo my pattern every time I reload the MT5. Any return, to tatsuomatsumura@gmail.com, please.
Muy bueno...¡¡¡ es de gran ayuda para el comercio Gracias
Muito bom
good indicator bad background and it needs alert . can u please add alert and delete the background changing?
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Um dos melhores indicadores que já conheci, muito assertivo no gráfico 5m, tanto para mini dólar como mini índice. Fantástico.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
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Muy bueno...¡¡¡ es de gran ayuda para el comercio Gracias