Gorgeous Gold EA

it is a fully automated  trading robot designed to work on the XAUUSD. The strategy based on breaking through price levels and does not uses lagging indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price action chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while profits are carried out using a dynamic stepwise algorithm to capture the maximum profit.

Initial deposit:  initial  $1000, and manage the position according to the proportion of 0.1 lots per $1000

Time frame: H4 

Parameters setting:reference the set files

you will find that it is really gorgeous as the product's name


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The EA places BuyStop/SellStop orders at a key price support/resistance levels， trying to take advantage of the triggering of stops or pending orders  at those levels。 This EA combines various candle patterns, including swallowing form, cloud cover top, piercing form, Twilight star, star shape, hammer line, meteor, three crows, etc., and perfectly realizes the price action strategy. Initial deposit: if you don't trade xauusd, you can trade the currency pairs mentioned above by initial  $100, and
Fantastic PA EA
Jian Wang
Experts
it is a fully automated  trading robot designed to work on the major currency pair USDJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,GPBJPY. The strategy based on breaking through price levels and does not uses lagging indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price action chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while profits are carried out using a dynamic stepwise algorithm to capture the maximum profit. Initial deposit: if you don't tr
IGauss
Jian Wang
Experts
The EA is mainly used for XAUUSD trading, and the main strategy is to make orders based on the candle chart and fiboracci pullback point，The time period can be set according to the active time of transactions in different countries Initial deposit:  initial  $5000, and manage the position according to the proportion of 0.05 lots per $5000 Time frame: H4  is awesome
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