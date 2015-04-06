Gorgeous Gold EA

it is a fully automated trading robot designed to work on the XAUUSD. The strategy based on breaking through price levels and does not uses lagging indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price action chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while profits are carried out using a dynamic stepwise algorithm to capture the maximum profit.

Initial deposit: initial $1000, and manage the position according to the proportion of 0.1 lots per $1000

Time frame: H4

Parameters setting:reference the set files

you will find that it is really gorgeous as the product's name





