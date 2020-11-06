Fantastic PA EA

it is a fully automated trading robot designed to work on the major currency pair USDJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,GPBJPY. The strategy based on breaking through price levels and does not uses lagging indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price action chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while profits are carried out using a dynamic stepwise algorithm to capture the maximum profit.

Initial deposit: if you don't trade xauusd, you can trade the currency pairs mentioned above by initial $100, and manage the position according to the proportion of 0.01 lots per $100

Time frame: H4 and above, preferably D1, the trend of large time frame is clearer, and the profit effect is better

Currency pairs: for all major currency pairs, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD and gbpjpy are recommended

Gold: can also be used to trade xauusd, H4 time frame performance is also very good

Crypto currency: btcusd also supports

Dynamic stop-loss: it is false by default. A large number of backtesting results show that the effect of not setting mobile stop loss will be better

Point spread: according to different currency pairs, it is good to set the point difference accordingly. The default value is 2, which can not be modified，I will also upload the recommended configuration in comment area







