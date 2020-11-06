Fantastic PA EA

it is a fully automated  trading robot designed to work on the major currency pair USDJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,GPBJPY. The strategy based on breaking through price levels and does not uses lagging indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price action chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while profits are carried out using a dynamic stepwise algorithm to capture the maximum profit.

Initial deposit: if you don't trade xauusd, you can trade the currency pairs mentioned above by initial  $100, and manage the position according to the proportion of 0.01 lots per $100

Time frame: H4 and above, preferably D1, the trend of large time frame is clearer, and the profit effect is better

Currency pairs: for all  major currency pairs, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD and gbpjpy are recommended

Gold: can also be used to trade xauusd, H4 time frame performance is also very good

Crypto currency: btcusd also supports

Dynamic stop-loss: it is false by default. A large number of backtesting results show that the effect of not setting mobile stop loss will be better

Point spread: according to different currency pairs, it is good to set the point difference accordingly. The default value is 2, which can not be modified，I will also  upload the recommended configuration in comment area



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Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Awesome EA
Jian Wang
Experts
The EA places BuyStop/SellStop orders at a key price support/resistance levels， trying to take advantage of the triggering of stops or pending orders  at those levels。 This EA combines various candle patterns, including swallowing form, cloud cover top, piercing form, Twilight star, star shape, hammer line, meteor, three crows, etc., and perfectly realizes the price action strategy. Initial deposit: if you don't trade xauusd, you can trade the currency pairs mentioned above by initial  $100, and
Gorgeous Gold EA
Jian Wang
Experts
it is a fully automated  trading robot designed to work on the XAUUSD. The strategy based on breaking through price levels and does not uses lagging indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price action chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while profits are carried out using a dynamic stepwise algorithm to capture the maximum profit. Initial deposit:  initial  $1000, and manage the position according to th
IGauss
Jian Wang
Experts
The EA is mainly used for XAUUSD trading, and the main strategy is to make orders based on the candle chart and fiboracci pullback point，The time period can be set according to the active time of transactions in different countries Initial deposit:  initial  $5000, and manage the position according to the proportion of 0.05 lots per $5000 Time frame: H4  is awesome
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