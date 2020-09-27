Obaforex Tops and Bottoms mt5





It does not repaint (once top or bottom is printed, it don't disappear)

It only prints tops and bottoms after a specified No of bars or candles to the right





Note: This indicator works similar to fractals and it's not intended for trading reversal

This tool is expected to significantly improve the decision making of almost any form of technical analysis





1. Trend Lines and Breakouts

Connecting a series of tops or bottoms (personally I prefer to use the most recent two) generated by this indicator can form a very strong line of support or resistance where a trader can either look to trade a bounce or breakout.





2. Chart Patterns

Spotting chart patterns with Obaforex tops and bottoms is just a matter of connecting tops and bottoms and see what unfolds before your eyes. These setups have incredible accuracy on almost all time frames due to the quality of the tops and bottoms connected to form them. However the higher the time frame the better





3. Divergence Trading

Obaforex tops & bottoms enable you to easily spot consecutive tops and bottoms, using your favorite oscillators, you can check for divergence between these consecutive tops or bottoms. most importantly it shows you which trend line needs to break for you to trade this divergence and make the most out of them at minimal risk





Note: Obaforex Tops and Bottoms Indicator only prints tops and bottoms on chart and all lines and arrows are manually drawn on chart to illustrate how it is intended for use ideally. Update now includes a fully customizable fractal mode with ability to set minimum number of bars to the left and number of bars to the right to confirm fractal. Also this mode can be enabled or disabled.

Currently working on the Mt5 version of my trendline trader to improve efficiency of trading trendline test and breakout with lines drawn based on this tops and bottoms.