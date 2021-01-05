Zigzag Auto Channel
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Automatically draws channel base on zigzag, with option to draw zigzag based on candle wicks or close prices.
All zigzag parameters can be adjusted in settings, option to display or hide zigzag also available, every other adjustable settings are self explanatory by their name, or at least so I believe.
Only download this indicator if you need a program to automatically plot channels for you based on zigzag of any specific settings.
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