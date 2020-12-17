Obaforex Symbol Changer
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Seamlessly switch between different pairs from one window, while maintaining your current chart template across all pairs.
This tools simply obtain all pairs in your market watch window and grant you the ease of switching between them from one window while maintaining your current chart setup and all loaded indicators and chart objects across all the pairs available in your market watch window.
very nice, clean, and light on computer resources!! Been using it for years!