Obaforex Symbol Changer

5

Seamlessly switch between different pairs from one window, while maintaining your current chart template across all pairs.

This tools simply obtain all pairs in your market watch window and grant you the ease of switching between them from one window while maintaining your current chart setup and all loaded indicators and chart objects across all the pairs available in your market watch window. 

Reviews 2
rpd2
208
rpd2 2025.06.01 12:09 
 

very nice, clean, and light on computer resources!! Been using it for years!

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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OBAFEMI BABATUNDE DESMOND Obafemi
4.5 (2)
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Automatically draws channel base on zigzag, with option to draw zigzag based on candle wicks or close prices. All zigzag parameters can be adjusted in settings, option to display or hide zigzag also available, every other adjustable settings are self explanatory by their name, or at least so I believe.  Only download this indicator if you need a program to automatically plot channels for you based on zigzag of any specific settings. 
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Time Frame Changer
OBAFEMI BABATUNDE DESMOND Obafemi
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Seamlessly switch between 13  (9 mt4 default and 4 popular custom)  time frame with this tool. Real ease of switching between default and custom time frames. Note indicator does not create custom time frame chart data, it only enables you to switch to and from them. Creating a custom time frame can be done using the default mt4 period converter script attached to a lesser default mt4 time frame. Example attach period converter on M1 and set period multiplier to 10 to have a custom M10 chart. 
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Obaforex TrendLine Trader
OBAFEMI BABATUNDE DESMOND Obafemi
Utilities
Obaforex TrendLine Trader is a tool developed to improve trading with trend lines.  This tool is highly functional and yet extremely simple and safe to use.  Simply draw trendlines and make them active for trading by renaming them based on what purpose you want them to serve. buy (to open a long trade based on the named line) sell (to open a short trade based on the named line) buytp (to close a buy trade at a price higher than current market price) buysl (to close a buy trade at a price lower t
Obaforex Tops and Bottoms mt5
OBAFEMI BABATUNDE DESMOND Obafemi
4 (1)
Indicators
Obaforex Tops & Bottoms is a trading tool born out of a personal need to accurately filter tops and Bottoms and ensure consistency in the way tops and bottoms are picked for technical analysis. Mt4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53637 It does not repaint (once top or bottom is printed, it don't disappear) It only prints tops and bottoms after a specified No of bars or candles to the right This tool is expected to significantly improve the decision making of almost any form of
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rpd2
208
rpd2 2025.06.01 12:09 
 

very nice, clean, and light on computer resources!! Been using it for years!

alisson nery
18
alisson nery 2022.07.24 16:52 
 

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