Time Frame Changer

Seamlessly switch between 13  (9 mt4 default and 4 popular custom)  time frame with this tool. Real ease of switching between default and custom time frames.

Note indicator does not create custom time frame chart data, it only enables you to switch to and from them. Creating a custom time frame can be done using the default mt4 period converter script attached to a lesser default mt4 time frame. Example attach period converter on M1 and set period multiplier to 10 to have a custom M10 chart. 

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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OBAFEMI BABATUNDE DESMOND Obafemi
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OBAFEMI BABATUNDE DESMOND Obafemi
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OBAFEMI BABATUNDE DESMOND Obafemi
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Obaforex Tops & Bottoms is a trading tool born out of a personal need to accurately filter tops and Bottoms and ensure consistency in the way tops and bottoms are picked for technical analysis. Mt4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53637 It does not repaint (once top or bottom is printed, it don't disappear) It only prints tops and bottoms after a specified No of bars or candles to the right This tool is expected to significantly improve the decision making of almost any form of
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lloydxl 2021.09.05 17:11 
 

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