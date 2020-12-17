Time Frame Changer

Seamlessly switch between 13 (9 mt4 default and 4 popular custom) time frame with this tool. Real ease of switching between default and custom time frames.

Note indicator does not create custom time frame chart data, it only enables you to switch to and from them. Creating a custom time frame can be done using the default mt4 period converter script attached to a lesser default mt4 time frame. Example attach period converter on M1 and set period multiplier to 10 to have a custom M10 chart.