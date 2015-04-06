Times Travel in the Trade
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TIMES TRAVEL IN THE TRADE
Now you have found what you were looking for !!
The Times is based on the probabilistic approach.
This EA has been working for years, is a very complex research project with the ultimate goal of creating a perfect trading robot.
This project has several updates!
This robot does not work with Grid or Martingale / Obs: There is a martingale option in it, but we do not use it, it is only for those who want to be at high risk!
The EA comes with fixed Stoploss and fixed takeprofit!
Recommended Assets:
We use the Times only in 1 currency pair.
The best pair to date was (EURUSD).
- Beware of Exotic Couples
- Recommended to work only with low spread.
Time Frame RECOMMENDED
The time period of the chart does not matter for the execution of real life. Use the M1 for backtesting on the strategy tester because it ensures the best quality of tick simulation.
Lot size Recommended
Our lot is exponential, it will increase as your account grows.
But for recommended testing use the minimum lot of 0.01 for every 500 $
Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.