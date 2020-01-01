GoDom Depth of Market EA

This product helps to watch the order book in a easily and friendly way, helping traders to take decisions that are more consistent with the timing of the market.

Parameters:

  • Activating EA (robot) mode   if you leave true it will become a robot, if you leave false it will become an indicator.
  • Initial volume 
  • VolumeDynamic   if you leave it enabled will be automatic batch
  • Proportion:   Example: If you put 500 every 500 $ it will open a lot of 1.0
  • Takeprofit
  • Stoploss
  • Daily profit   if left at $ 0 it will not be activated if it reaches daily profit it stops operating.
  • Daily stop   here you have to put negative value -R $ if you leave 0 it will not be activated.
  • Create balance text
  • % of DOM to enter   here you will set the% value for him to buy or sell.
  • Operate inverted (against DOM)   if enabled it will open reverse operations.
  • Use trailing stop function?
  • Profit points for triggering trailing
  • Trailing stoploss distance
  • Use breakeven function?
  • Points for activating breakeven
  • Candle break output
  • Hand turn
  • PointsContravingMao
  • Max Turns
  • Maximum skidding
  • Martingale
  • MultiplierVolume
  • Volume Limit
  • Continue martingale from the day before?
  • Volume decimal places (digits after.)
  • StartTime   will be the time it will start.
  • FinalTime   will be the time that it will stop operating
  • TimeClosing Orders   will be the time he will close the orders
  • Create adjustment buttons (true/false): These are the buttons that move the lines to the left and right in the chart
  • Corner to create buttons: chart corner to create adjustment buttons. Can be: 
Left upper
Left lower
Right lower
Right upper
  • Create strenght in % bar (true/false): that's the strenght bar between buyers and sellers, totaling 100%
  • Corner to create strenght in % bar: chart corner to create strenght bar. Can be: 
Left upper
Left lower
Right lower
Right upper
  • Buy color: BUY objects color
  • Sell color: SELL objects color
  • Lines size (divisor factor): determines the size of the lines. As it is a divisor factor, it works inversely proportional, that is, the larger this value, the smaller the lines; the lower this value, the larger the lines.
  • Show greater volume (true/false): Show greater volume of each side of the market or not
  • Greater volume object color
  • Draw signals (true/false): draw or not an object signal when a high % is found in one of the sides of the order book
  • Buy signal object color
  • Sellsignal object color
  • % for signal: that's the % to draw object signals in the chart
  • Allow alerts (true/false)
  • % for alerts: that's the % ound in one of the sides of the order book to alert
  • Lock time (seconds) for signals and alerts: Lock time (int seconds) after giving an alert or object signal on the chart
IMPORTANT:

This product works only in real time (in backtests it does not work).
This product only works in markets with the offer book.
