Stochastic Hedge Forex Robot
- Experts
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Simple Stochastic Hedge
Welcome to the Simple Stochastic Hedge Robot
The Robot works on all Pairs and all Time Frames.
With Stats on Screen
+ Timer
+Spread Filter
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-Balance
-Equity
-Spread
-P7L
-Buy Orders
-Buy Lots
-Buy Profit
-Sell Orders
-Sell Lots
- Sell Profit
This Robot is very easy to use . You can basically just download it and start trading. There is a easy Hedge Strategy built in to keep the risk as low as possible.
I wish everyone the most possible success with the robot. But still trade carefully as the market is very difficult at some times.
This product is my first bot and was excited in a big way having read about success that other have had using them. My disadvantage was seemingly MT5 that a lot of persons seem to be a bit hesitant to use. Since i have started to trade I have only used MT5 and im impressed with the interface and features. Anyway that being said, the author Steve was very helpful and diligent with me to work out a few kinks from the defaults that it came with it and so far it has impressed me..It began a sell position on EURUSD and it never went into a drawdown for the entire time it was on. Would like to get the TPs in automatically but that's a small con in the grand scheme of things....will give another review in about a weeks time. About the author again, he wasn't just about the sale but he made sure it was producing results for me and that kind of service in priceless....thanks mate!!