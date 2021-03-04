Chefs Super Trend Plus

Chefs Super Trend Plus advisor trades using the famous xsuper trend indicator. Its a trend following Expert Advisor and it executes trade when the trend changes, when breakout occurs, when correction happens and when pullback occurs. It implements many useful features like customizable trading sessions, multi-timeframe filters, Optional trend indicator filters like the CCI, Alligator and MACD. The unique thing about the Chefs Super Trend Plus is that it only moves in the direction of the trend and you can filter your trades with unique optional filters which is a great way to trade the current market trend.

You can download the free Chefs Super Trend Indicator Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61562

Features:

Scheduled for the following currencies:  USD/CHF,   GBP/USD,   EUR/USD,   USD/JPY,   USD/CAD, AUD/USD,  EUR/GBP,    EUR/AUD,  EUR/JPY,   NZD/USD.

NOTE: The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before using the EA, please enter your own settings that work for you best. Ea is most profitable on low spread brokers.


Fully configurable  settings

ATR Period - This is the average true range period.
ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier which defines the trend.
Dashboard - In this parameter group, you can enable or disable the dashboard and customize its colors.
Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds.

Implements optional grid features
Email and Mobile Alert
Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit, trailing-stop settings
Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers digits and symbols
Trades can be closed on opposite signals
Implements optional a martingale feature
Implements optional a grid feature
Implements Trend Indicator Filters
Filter trading by forex Time Zone
it implements Optional money management

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade (Optional)

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5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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