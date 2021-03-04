Chefs Super Trend Plus advisor trades using the famous xsuper trend indicator. Its a trend following Expert Advisor and it executes trade when the trend changes, when breakout occurs, when correction happens and when pullback occurs. It implements many useful features like customizable trading sessions, multi-timeframe filters, Optional trend indicator filters like the CCI, Alligator and MACD. The unique thing about the Chefs Super Trend Plus is that it only moves in the direction of the trend and you can filter your trades with unique optional filters which is a great way to trade the current market trend.

You can download the free Chefs Super Trend Indicator Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61562 Features:

Scheduled for the following currencies: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY, NZD/USD.





NOTE: The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before using the EA, please enter your own settings that work for you best. Ea is most profitable on low spread brokers.



Fully configurable settings ATR Period - This is the average true range period. ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier which defines the trend. Dashboard - In this parameter group, you can enable or disable the dashboard and customize its colors. Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds.



Implements optional grid features

Email and Mobile Alert

Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit, trailing-stop settings

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers digits and symbols

Trades can be closed on opposite signals

Implements optional a martingale feature

Implements optional a grid feature

Implements Trend Indicator Filters

Filter trading by forex Time Zone

it implements Optional money management





Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade (Optional)



