Chefs Super Trend Plus
- Experts
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- Version: 5.6
- Updated: 4 March 2021
- Activations: 20
Chefs Super Trend Plus advisor trades using the famous xsuper trend indicator. Its a trend following Expert Advisor and it executes trade when the trend changes, when breakout occurs, when correction happens and when pullback occurs. It implements many useful features like customizable trading sessions, multi-timeframe filters, Optional trend indicator filters like the CCI, Alligator and MACD. The unique thing about the Chefs Super Trend Plus is that it only moves in the direction of the trend and you can filter your trades with unique optional filters which is a great way to trade the current market trend.
You can download the free Chefs Super Trend Indicator Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61562
Features:
NOTE: The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before using the EA, please enter your own settings that work for you best. Ea is most profitable on low spread brokers.
Fully configurable settings