Chef Moving Power





Chef Moving Power brings to your door step the exact strategies the big companies, CTAs(Commodity Trading Advisors), trend followers or managed futures traders uses. its an Expert Advisor that utilizes the power of moving Average to its fullness. 80% of indicators and Expert Advisor carries Moving Average and therefore it has more control of price than any indicator in the market. Chef Moving Power brings 3 moving average strategy that suite your taste of trade , these strategy involves single, multiple and triple MA strategy that has special indicator as filters to finetune your strategy and they are optional, like the bull power, bear power, ADX , RSI, Stochastic, Alligator, CCI and MACD indicators. These indicators are optional and can help you filter and identify pure trend periods with adjustable parameters. Purchasing this EA can save you the time to smooth your ability to trade Moving average in a more convenient and profitable way. It also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies which the big company uses. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies.





NOTE: The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before using the EA, please enter your own settings that work for you best. Ea is most profitable on low spread brokers.









Once purchased, Email me for access to the full Details describing each operation with, preset files of tested data and set files can be provided of the EA for better understanding.





Key Features

This Ea contains Single MA, Double MA and Triple MA with Multiple Time Frame & filtering settings.

There are 3 optional trend indicators that identifies trend.

Additional settings to filter out high News, Medium and low News are optional .

Optional Martingale settings are Available.

Comes with extra settings that helps identify pure trending periods.





Recommendations





Recommended to trade EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/JPY, NZDUSD

and AUD/USD can be tested on 1H Chart.



