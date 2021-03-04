Chef Moving Power

Chef Moving Power


Chef Moving Power brings to your door step the exact strategies the big companies, CTAs(Commodity Trading Advisors), trend followers or managed futures traders uses. its an Expert Advisor that utilizes the power of moving Average to its fullness. 80% of indicators and Expert Advisor carries Moving Average and therefore it has more control of price than any indicator in the market. Chef Moving Power brings 3 moving average strategy that suite your taste of trade , these strategy involves single, multiple and triple MA strategy that has special indicator as filters to finetune your strategy and they are optional, like the bull power, bear power, ADX , RSI, Stochastic, Alligator, CCI and MACD indicators. These indicators are optional and can help you filter and identify pure trend periods with adjustable parameters. Purchasing this EA can save you the time to smooth your ability to trade Moving average in a more convenient and profitable way. It also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies which the big company uses. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. 


NOTE: The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before using the EA, please enter your own settings that work for you best. Ea is most profitable on low spread brokers.



Once purchased, Email me for access to the full Details describing each operation with, preset files of tested data and set files can be provided of the EA for better understanding.


Key Features

This Ea contains Single MA, Double MA and Triple MA with Multiple Time Frame & filtering settings.

There are 3 optional trend indicators that identifies trend.

Additional settings to filter out high News, Medium and low News are optional .

Optional Martingale settings are Available.

Comes with extra settings that helps identify pure trending periods.


Recommendations


Recommended to trade EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/JPY, NZDUSD

and AUD/USD can be tested on 1H Chart.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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