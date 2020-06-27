Ichimoku 2

The Robot is based on 3 Indicators to make sure the entry is as accurate as possible.

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https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4

This one is for all Ichimoku lovers

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You can also join the Telegram group





https://t.me/joinchat/UATYdFk8w_t4W62q1-x0yw



Or Channel

https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAEo8IH4RFh05jAIhyw





