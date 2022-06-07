Trend Symbol One Click Currency Correlations

Currency Strength Meter

1:Correctly identifying trends in foreign exchange investments is critical.

2:TrendSymbolOneClick quickly detects and displays trends that have just begun and those that have already been in place for an extended period of time.

3:There is also a USD JPY EUR GBP AUD NZD strength function.

4:Volatility allows you to know exactly when there is a major market move.

5:You can save time in your market analysis by using Trend Symbol One Click.

6:Analysis available from 1 minute to weekly

7:The clear and simple display on the chart makes it easy for even beginners to learn how to use it.



