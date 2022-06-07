Trend Symbol One Click Currency Correlations

2
Currency Strength Meter
1:Correctly identifying trends in foreign exchange investments is critical.
2:TrendSymbolOneClick quickly detects and displays trends that have just begun and those that have already been in place for an extended period of time.
3:There is also a USD JPY EUR GBP AUD NZD strength function.
4:Volatility allows you to know exactly when there is a major market move.
5:You can save time in your market analysis by using Trend Symbol One Click.
6:Analysis available from 1 minute to weekly
7:The clear and simple display on the chart makes it easy for even beginners to learn how to use it.

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cam028
6492
cam028 2025.10.06 01:27 
 

doesnt have all currencies and cant change to other major pairs

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