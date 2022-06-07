Trend Symbol One Click Currency Correlations
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Currency Strength Meter
1:Correctly identifying trends in foreign exchange investments is critical.
2:TrendSymbolOneClick quickly detects and displays trends that have just begun and those that have already been in place for an extended period of time.
3:There is also a USD JPY EUR GBP AUD NZD strength function.
4:Volatility allows you to know exactly when there is a major market move.
5:You can save time in your market analysis by using Trend Symbol One Click.
6:Analysis available from 1 minute to weekly
7:The clear and simple display on the chart makes it easy for even beginners to learn how to use it.
doesnt have all currencies and cant change to other major pairs