Heiken Ashi - indicator for MetaTrader 4

105113
(35)
Heiken_Ashi.mq4 (4.81 KB) view
Custom Indicator as Candlesticks Example.

For Heiken Ashi we recommend the following chart settings ( press F8 or select on menu ’Charts’->’Properties…’):

  • 1. On ’Color’ Tab select ’Black’ for ’Line Graph’.
  • 2. On ’Common’ Tab disable ’Chart on Foreground’ checkbox and select ’Line Chart’ radiobutton.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7835

