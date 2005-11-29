Watch how to download trading robots for free
Heiken Ashi - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 105113
Custom Indicator as Candlesticks Example.
For Heiken Ashi we recommend the following chart settings ( press F8 or select on menu ’Charts’->’Properties…’):
- 1. On ’Color’ Tab select ’Black’ for ’Line Graph’.
- 2. On ’Common’ Tab disable ’Chart on Foreground’ checkbox and select ’Line Chart’ radiobutton.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7835
