Intraday Momentum Index for MT4

  • Indicators
  • Luiz Tim
    Luiz Tim

    Luiz Tim

    Professional MQL developer/programmer since 2008

    Thorough understanding of financial markets - I not only code your automation, but also I can help you with ideas for better accomplish your objectives
    1 topic 3 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 7 April 2020
  • Activations: 5

The Intraday Momentum Index (IMI) is a technical indicator that combines aspects of Candlestick Analysis with the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The Intraday Momentum Index indicator concept remains similar to RSI and includes the consideration for intraday open and close prices. The IMI indicator establishes a relationship between a security open and close price over the duration of a trading day, instead of how the open and close prices vary between different days. As it takes into consideration the most recent price variations, it aims to identify overbought and oversold conditions more accurately.

IMI combines some features of the relative strength index, through the relationship between up closes and down closes and whether there is an indication that a security is overbought or oversold, through candlestick charts.

Technical traders can use IMI to anticipate when a security is overbought or oversold. IMI is calculated as follows:

IMI = (Σ up days + Σ down days) * 100

The interpretation and usage of the IMI is that IMI values of 70 or above indicate that a security is becoming overbought or overvalued, and therefore may be primed for a trend reversal or corrective pullback in price. On the other side, an IMI reading of 30 or below is commonly interpreted as indicating an oversold or undervalued condition that may signal a trend change or corrective price reversal to the upside.


Indicator Parameters

  • IMI Period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations.

Trader should look at the IMI over a period of days, with 14 days being the most common period to look at. We also recommend to use it on Daily Time Frame (although you can use it on any timeframe that you want)

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UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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