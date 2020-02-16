The Indicator includes three of the most prominent moving averages indicators. These are :

Ten Period Exponential Moving Average Twenty Period Exponential Moving Average Fifty Period Simple Moving Average

This is one of my favourite trend follow setup that is solely based on these three moving averages. The indicator has the following abilities: It can notify you through voice alerts when price touches any of the moving averages . For example if price touches Fifty Period Simple Moving Average then you will hear " SMA 50 Reached". Similarly when price touches Ten Period Exponential Moving Average you will hear " EMA 10 Reached". Same goes for Twenty Period Exponential Moving Average. You will hear " EMA 20 Reached" when price touches Twenty Period Exponential Moving Average

It can notify you also through email

It can also notify through your mobile phone

What more is that it can also generate flash alert when price touches the MA lines. The default colour for each Moving average lines will be changed when price goes up or below the lines. If price goes above the line default colour will change to Green for few seconds. Like wise if price goes below the the MA line then the default colour will be changed to Red for a few seconds.

You greatly facilitate your trading activities with these tools:



Have a helping hand in your trading activities with Smartility. Download link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51355

Pinpoint your entry with Fibonacci analysis by FairyFibo. Download link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35339



































