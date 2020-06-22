FanTracer

This Indicator draws Fibonacci Fan levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Fan levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fan levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Fan  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom. 

Product Home Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50363

Advantages:

  • Voice Alert for Fibonacci levels with a female human voice
  • Email Notification when price reaches your desired Fibonacci Fan levels.
  • Mobile Notification when price reaches you desired Fibonacci Fan levels.
  • Flash Alert when price reaches you desired Fibonacci Fan levels.
  • A total of 7 levels:  Swing High, Swing Low, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 88.6%
  • Two way of Automatic Fibonacci drawing
  • Activate and Deactivate Mobile and Email notification for each levels individually.

Settings:

BarsToProcess: Number of bars or candles for Fibonacci drawing. 

DrawZigZagBasedFibo: Default value is set to false. Indicator will draw levels based on Chart high and low if this is off.

ZigZagDepth=Settings for ZigZag indicators Depth value.

ZigZagDeviation=Settings for ZigZag indicators Deviation value.

ZigZagBackstep=Settings for ZigZag indicators Backstep value.

VoiceAlert=Set to true if you want to hear Voice Alerts.

FlashAlert = Set to true if you want to see Flash Alerts.

MobileNotification=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile app.

EmailNotification=Set to true if you want to be notified through email.

SwingHighSwingLowAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for Swing High and Swing Low Levels.

LevelThirtyEightAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level 

LevelFiftyAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level 

LevelSixtyOneAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level 

LevelSeventyEightAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level 

LevelEightyEightAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level 


Note: Please make sure you have a correct setup for mobile and email notification before trying to get mobile and email notification 


This product has been released only on MQL5.COM.  I do not sell this product on any other sites.









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5 (12)
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