Robonacci USDJPY

Robonacci USDJPY is the Second addition to my ROBONACCI EA Series. Like other ROBONACCI EA's this one also has the similar core features. The strategies are developed in a way that the EA should survive continuously. Using various Fibonacci levels extensively the EA decides which price action to take in account depending on various market conditions. It deals with only one trade at a time and maintain strict money management rules. 


Product Home Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35135


Features and their settings:

LotSize: If auto lot size is not in use then EA will use this lot size and continue. 

UseAutoLotSize: Set it to true if you want to use auto lot.

AutoLotStartsWith: If Auto Lot set to true then Robonacci starts from this lot size. 

TrailingStop: In case you want to use this EA for scalping. Will be activated only when Order Commission and Order Swap fees has covered. 


Attention!!!!

This product has been released only on MQL5.COM .  I do not sell this product on any other sites. Do not try to purchase it from other copy cat site. Stay away from scammers!!!


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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