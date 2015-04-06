Robonacci USDJPY is the Second addition to my ROBONACCI EA Series. Like other ROBONACCI EA's this one also has the similar core features. The strategies are developed in a way that the EA should survive continuously. Using various Fibonacci levels extensively the EA decides which price action to take in account depending on various market conditions. It deals with only one trade at a time and maintain strict money management rules.





Product Home Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35135





Features and their settings:

LotSize: If auto lot size is not in use then EA will use this lot size and continue.

UseAutoLotSize: Set it to true if you want to use auto lot.

AutoLotStartsWith: If Auto Lot set to true then Robonacci starts from this lot size.

TrailingStop: In case you want to use this EA for scalping. Will be activated only when Order Commission and Order Swap fees has covered.





Attention!!!!

This product has been released only on MQL5.COM . I do not sell this product on any other sites. Do not try to purchase it from other copy cat site. Stay away from scammers!!!



