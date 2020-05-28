FibTracer is an interactive Fibonacci tool that is aim to improve and facilitate your Fibonacci trading style. This Indicator can generate Fibonacci Retracement levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Retracement levels based on you favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Retracement level based on given number of periods. You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Retracement levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.

Product Home Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50216



Advantages:

Voice Alert for Fibonacci levels with a sweet melodious female voice

for Fibonacci levels with a sweet melodious female voice Email Notification when price reaches your desired Fibonacci Retracement levels.

when price reaches your desired Fibonacci Retracement levels. Mobile N otification when price reaches your desired Fibonacci Retracement levels.

N when price reaches your desired Fibonacci Retracement levels. Flash Alert when price reaches you desired Fibonacci Retracement levels.

when price reaches you desired Fibonacci Retracement levels. A total of 11 levels : 0%, 13.6%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 88.6%, 100%, -100%, 200%

: 0%, 13.6%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 88.6%, 100%, -100%, 200% Two way of Automatic Fibonacci drawing

of Automatic Fibonacci drawing Activate and Deactivate Mobile and Email notification for each levels individually.





Settings: BarsToProcess: Number of bars or candles for Fibonacci drawing DrawZigZagBasedFibo: Default value is set to false. Indicator will draw levels based on Chart high and low if this is off.

ZigZagDepth=Settings for ZigZag indicators Depth value.

ZigZagDeviation=Settings for ZigZag indicators Deviation value.

ZigZagBackstep=Settings for ZigZag indicators Backstep value.

VoiceAlert=Set to true if you want to hear Voice Alerts.

FlashAlert = Set to true if you want to see Flash Alerts.

MobileNotification=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile app.

EmailNotification=Set to true if you want to be notified through email.

LevelZeroAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

LevelThirteenAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

LevelTwentyThreeAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

LevelThirtyEightAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

LevelFiftyAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

LevelSixtyOneAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

LevelSeventyEightAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

LevelEightyEightAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level

LevelHundredAlert=Set to true if you want to be notified through mobile or email for this level