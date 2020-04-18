Jarvis EA True Currency Trend
- Experts
- Arwan Prabowo
- Version: 2.7
- Updated: 18 September 2020
- Activations: 5
EA Jarvis is not an ordinary EA which it's Sell & Buy triggered by MA Cross, MACD, Custom Indicator, Fibo etc
Like it's name, EA Jarvis is an intelligent EA, codes carefully and have been on live forward test for at least 3 month before public release, hence the reliability has been validated.
Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/731166
Updated in version 2.6 : Draw down protection - the feature most requested !!
This EA is your Co Pilot, where you're the Pilot to decide its comprehensive parameters to suit your journey
The essence of trading is connected with the necessity to predict future market developments, and thus the potential profit strongly depends on the accuracy of such prediction.
Every movement is characterized by its direction, acceleration and speed. The same is applicable to the price movement in forex and other markets.
- https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/5481
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/307299
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/95121
Please note that this EA is not able to do the back-test, forward test only, since it need to check the actual market trend and movement
- Set file used for above account (start from balance 200) : https://c.mql5.com/31/431/jarvis_set_live_mql5_v2.6.set
- Set file being used start from balance 800 : https://c.mql5.com/31/532/jarvis_set_live_mql5_balance_800.set
More info, FAQ & discussion : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736724
Disclaimer : due this ea is calculating the DD protection by reading total balance & equity, it might close other manual / other EA trades, solution : do not interfere with other EA/manual trade, please dedicate one trading system per account. Be wise with your trading and money.
It's the best EA what I ever tried. Author is also helpful and good guy. Five star from me and thank you for this cool stuff.