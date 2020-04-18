Jarvis EA True Currency Trend

3.08

EA Jarvis is not an ordinary EA which it's Sell & Buy triggered by MA Cross, MACD, Custom Indicator, Fibo etc

Like it's name, EA Jarvis is an intelligent EA, codes carefully and have been on live forward test for at least 3 month before public release, hence the reliability has been validated.

Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/731166

Updated in version 2.6 : Draw down protection - the feature most requested !!

This EA is your Co Pilot, where you're the Pilot to decide its comprehensive parameters to suit your journey

The essence of trading is connected with the necessity to predict future market developments, and thus the potential profit strongly depends on the accuracy of such prediction.

Every movement is characterized by its direction, acceleration and speed. The same is applicable to the price movement in forex and other markets.

The basic idea of this EA came from the experienced Forex expert and has been discussed in many forums include MQL5 forum. Some references are :

  • https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/5481
  • https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/307299
  • https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/95121

Please note that this EA is not able to do the back-test, forward test only, since it need to check the actual market trend and movement


More info, FAQ & discussion : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736724


Disclaimer : due this ea is calculating the DD protection by reading total balance & equity, it might close other manual / other EA trades, solution : do not interfere with other EA/manual trade, please dedicate one trading system per account. Be wise with your trading and money. 

Reviews 20
Lorant Nemeth
393
Lorant Nemeth 2020.06.20 20:07 
 

It's the best EA what I ever tried. Author is also helpful and good guy. Five star from me and thank you for this cool stuff.

Janya1958
1007
Janya1958 2020.06.08 13:44 
 

1. One star for the author: he always grants the necessary support. 2. One star for the work of this EA. I don't think much of backtests myself. The better option is to test on a demo or cent account, with patience. I tested the EA on a small real account with a profit. 3. One star for the intelligent and simply settings: it allows the limitation of the DD and much more. 4. One star for the price: compared to many other expensive EA's, this is very cheap and still relatively safe to work with. 5. One star for the small but stable profit. For me this is better than a quick profit with a high DD, which can quickly bring the account to zero.

Serafin Perez
3634
Serafin Perez 2020.05.22 20:19 
 

I like this strategy. I like Jarvis.

ow1977mt5
1349
ow1977mt5 2021.07.15 13:14 
 

Good on sellers account, but I did not managed to get similar results. Reason are probability parameters scaling differently. Some are scaling proportional to balance, e.g. balance protection, others on lots, e.g. max lots open for all pairs (martingale just stoppes at that level), so that EA trades differently on different balance. Perhaps it is possible if one has exactly same broker and balance. So, unfortunately two stars from me.

Shin Seonyeong
267
Shin Seonyeong 2021.05.10 16:48 
 

7% profit-15% loss 7% profit-15% loss Eventually only increased losses. The author's signal looks good, but when tested, it doesn't work as signal. Tested with two set files for about six months, the result was always a loss.

Dahmony25
24
Dahmony25 2021.03.23 17:25 
 

Tested for 6 months, EA is buggy and doesn't perform like the signal.(1/5)

8/6/2021Update: After 10 months of forward testing, EA is showing signs of growth after changing the DD protection setting to match the author's signal Current Drawdown.

Author's provided set files have a tight Drawdown protection, which in turn causes a series of big losses for smaller accounts.

I'll continue testing with a wider DD SL & Update my review accordingly.

Edi Medi
602
Edi Medi 2020.12.16 13:32 
 

This EA it's pure garbage, with 1000$USD, gain always 1$ average and in 5 trades wipe 200$, all setups are respected no gredy nothing wrong from me. If you want to wast your money order this new Scam EA and lose your money. This is the proof: https://i.imgur.com/eEaE5Rt.png

Juergen Jakob Preusse
1832
Juergen Jakob Preusse 2020.12.07 07:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michel Lacroix
755
Michel Lacroix 2020.06.17 18:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sadasoft
1908
Sadasoft 2020.06.07 10:34 
 

The EA is very dangerous at this point in its evolution. There is no way to make a serious backtest so no way to know what may be expected in terms of DD and profit. the MT5 version is not able to make a multi-currency backtest and this is very odd. ( all commercial MT5 versions makes multicurrency backtest as its a feature of MT5 coding) In this situation, I 've seen also a big discrepancy between the trades taken by the author and taken by me. Furthermore... I ´m seeing a big discrepancy even in my two accounts identical and in the same broker !!! the concept looks promising but if not having a tool (let's say MT5 demo multicurrency backtest) in order to evaluate the long term past behavior the EA becomes like a "game" irrespective of the potential good results the author is showing in his account. Any "setting" released now will be based just on "guessing" by the author but not based on solid evidence of how the EA may manage the different conditions of the market in the previous years. I 've been writing the author and have been polite but not giving a real solution for the topic of the multicurrency backtest in MT5. till the moment the EA will have the possibility to backtest in multicurrency in MT5 at least ÇI may not give but a 0 rating as a dangerous product with the high potential DD.

patrickdrew
2887
patrickdrew 2020.06.04 17:48 
 

UPDATE!!: Read entire message! 22.06. - I have turned it off. It seems to deliver lots of good stable small profits and then all of a sudden one or two huge losses that wipe everything out. I have lost 40% of capital and am now turning off this EA. :-( 19.06 I change my review to 5 stars! The new Jarvis 2.6 works well! There is always a risk but Jarvis manages to minimise this as much as possible! With help form the always very helpful seller - once you get your settings right Jarvis just steadily performs lots of smaller trades that just tick in throughout the day. I will update once more in a month with figures. 22.05 - I must say I am very disappointed. The amazing results (and transparency) that one can see in the documentation does not seem to be the same in real life. My balance does go up... but the DD aswell.. and my equity keeps dropping. After losing 14% over 2 weeks I decided to pull the plug and have stopped this EA. Maybe if one continued for longer one might average out and end up in profit... eventually... but I just can't see the average of 75% per 5 weeks ever happening. Seller just launched new version with updated settings for DD... so this might help... but... anyway.. I might consider testing the new version and update this review in the future. UPDATE 10.06 So... the NEW Jarvis seems to be working better... the DD is more under control and the equity (the important one) is quielty slipping up. I will update again in a few weeks to see if I can put some numbers on it.

rchuah
201
rchuah 2020.06.04 02:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vincent Delmas
360
Vincent Delmas 2020.06.03 22:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

maakuone
1339
maakuone 2020.06.02 11:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kenley Jacques Lamaute
627
Kenley Jacques Lamaute 2020.05.31 11:07 
 

Strong potential but downsides outweigh the positives. Downsides include:

1. no way to backtest.

2. when 'close all order in Friday' setting is set to True, the EA closes orders from other EAs without respecting Magic Number

3. Default setting relies on martingale strategy. Martingales are wonderful until they're catastrophic.

Denis Bogdanov
5031
Denis Bogdanov 2020.05.19 10:32 
 

Автор отзывчивый! Будут результаты, обновлю отзыв.

Helena
142
Helena 2020.05.13 12:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Khalid Hamdan
1011
Khalid Hamdan 2020.05.06 20:17 
 

EA looks good , Support is very good

Joebar
1120
Joebar 2020.05.04 12:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Uwe Peters
1678
Uwe Peters 2020.05.02 17:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

