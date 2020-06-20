Patterson

The basis of the work of the Patterson Expert Advisor is based on trend trading, the direction of which is determined by indicators. In the input parameters of this trading robot, the minimum number of settings for the user, which on the one hand fetters experienced users who like experiments, and on the other hand, simplifies the work for a beginner and protects him from possible errors in using the settings.

The expert works using sharp ticks. The uniqueness of the expert is that it can be launched on any hour period, any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. What makes the expert attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit.

Patterson is a Forex trading strategy, carried out at short intervals and with very small profit objectives. Trader Bot is trying to capitalize on the smallest market fluctuations. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot of 0.01. A small initial deposit also contributes to the low-risk bot tests.

The expert system goes through the whole history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more delays your broker has in total with the Internet channel, the greater you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the right price and the lower the trading frequency.

Parameters:
  • Magic is a common parameter, magic number.
  • Risk - calculates the lot depending on the deposit.
  • Lot - sets the lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than that of the Risk field).
  • MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread with which the EA will allow you to open a position.
  • TakeProfit - take profit in pips.
  • StopLoss - stop loss in pips.
  • TrailingStart - after how many pips the trailing stop will turn on.
  • Slippage - level of maximum slippage.
  • VolatilityMultiplier - the parameter allows you to place an order only if the volatility is higher than this relative parameter (the higher the parameter, the more active price movements will be necessary to enter the market).
  • VolatilityPercentageLimit - indicates that the order will be placed if the ratio of real volatility to the selected VolatilityMultiplier parameter is greater than the specified value in percent.
  • OrderExpireSeconds - pending order lifetime in milliseconds.
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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1 (1)
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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
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Are you tired of the constant ups and downs? It is not worth becoming a victim of unstable market movements, it is time to somehow get rid of it! Already now, you can use Business Trend solutions to balance the analysis of price movements and get a clearer picture of price behavior. Business Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You will no longer find a copyright indicator like this. A simple
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