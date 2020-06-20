Patterson
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The basis of the work of the Patterson Expert Advisor is based on trend trading, the direction of which is determined by indicators. In the input parameters of this trading robot, the minimum number of settings for the user, which on the one hand fetters experienced users who like experiments, and on the other hand, simplifies the work for a beginner and protects him from possible errors in using the settings.
The expert works using sharp ticks. The uniqueness of the expert is that it can be launched on any hour period, any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. What makes the expert attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit.
Patterson is a Forex trading strategy, carried out at short intervals and with very small profit objectives. Trader Bot is trying to capitalize on the smallest market fluctuations. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot of 0.01. A small initial deposit also contributes to the low-risk bot tests.
The expert system goes through the whole history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more delays your broker has in total with the Internet channel, the greater you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the right price and the lower the trading frequency.
Parameters:
- Magic is a common parameter, magic number.
- Risk - calculates the lot depending on the deposit.
- Lot - sets the lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than that of the Risk field).
- MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread with which the EA will allow you to open a position.
- TakeProfit - take profit in pips.
- StopLoss - stop loss in pips.
- TrailingStart - after how many pips the trailing stop will turn on.
- Slippage - level of maximum slippage.
- VolatilityMultiplier - the parameter allows you to place an order only if the volatility is higher than this relative parameter (the higher the parameter, the more active price movements will be necessary to enter the market).
- VolatilityPercentageLimit - indicates that the order will be placed if the ratio of real volatility to the selected VolatilityMultiplier parameter is greater than the specified value in percent.
- OrderExpireSeconds - pending order lifetime in milliseconds.