The basis of the work of the Patterson Expert Advisor is based on trend trading, the direction of which is determined by indicators. In the input parameters of this trading robot, the minimum number of settings for the user, which on the one hand fetters experienced users who like experiments, and on the other hand, simplifies the work for a beginner and protects him from possible errors in using the settings.





The expert works using sharp ticks. The uniqueness of the expert is that it can be launched on any hour period, any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. What makes the expert attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit.





Patterson is a Forex trading strategy, carried out at short intervals and with very small profit objectives. Trader Bot is trying to capitalize on the smallest market fluctuations. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot of 0.01. A small initial deposit also contributes to the low-risk bot tests.





The expert system goes through the whole history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more delays your broker has in total with the Internet channel, the greater you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the right price and the lower the trading frequency.





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