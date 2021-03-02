Pyramids MT5

Pyramids is an expert advisor that uses my new pyramid system of partial closing. Entries are made on overbought and oversold zones. Securities are available to protect the capital.

Recommended for default settings: EURUSD-H1-1000$ . Can work on any pair but need optimizations . Discord: https://myx.gg/discord Live trading: https://myx.gg/mql5

Recommended autolot & balance per pair: low risk: +3000$, medium risk: +1,000$, high risk: ±500$

Set the maximum order per side, if the are too much order, the EA will close the first to open a new one.

Balance per initial lot. (Ex: if Initial lot = 0.01 & Initial lot per balance = 1000, initial lot will be 0.01 at 1000, 0.02 at 2000, 0.1 at 10000)

Default settings are recommended for EURUSD but this EA can work on any pair with some optimizations.

The timeframe is not important, the will work the same for every timeframe.

If you want to use it on another pair, use genetic optimization on at least 1 year.

Check this guide on how to optimize your EA: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/strategy_optimization