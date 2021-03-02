Pyramids MT5
- Experts
-
Arthur HatchiguianHello, my name is Arthur 🙋♂️
I am an independent French developer with a passion for finance.
Trader for years, I started developing trading algorithms a while ago.
I am a developer specialized in the conception of trading algorithms.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 June 2025
Pyramids is an expert advisor that uses my new pyramid system of partial closing. Entries are made on overbought and oversold zones. Securities are available to protect the capital.
Recommended for default settings: EURUSD-H1-1000$.
Can work on any pair but need optimizations.
Discord: https://myx.gg/discord
Live trading: https://myx.gg/mql5
Recommended autolot & balance per pair: low risk: +3000$, medium risk: +1,000$, high risk: ±500$
Inputs:
- Global TP: Set the main take profit of the cycle, in points.
- Partial TP: Set the take profit for partial closing, in points.
- Distance: Set the distance between orders.
- Initial lot: The size of the initial lot.
- Initial lot per balance (Autolot) [0=Off]: Balance per initial lot. (Ex: if Initial lot = 0.01 & Initial lot per balance = 1000, initial lot will be 0.01 at 1000, 0.02 at 2000, 0.1 at 10000)
- Maximum order per side: Set the maximum order per side, if the are too much order, the EA will close the first to open a new one.
- New cycle: Allow the EA to open a new cycle.
- Buy enabled: Allow the EA to open buy cycles.
- Sell enabled: Allow the EA to open sell cycles.
- Magic number: The magic number needs to be different on each new chart.
- Indicator period: Select the period of the indicator.
- Indicator timeframe: Select timeframe of the indicator.
- Equity TP [0=Off]: Close trades & stop trading if the equity goes above this level. 0 to disable.
- Equity SL [0=Off]: Close trades & stop trading if the equity goes below this level. 0 to disable.
- Drawdown SL [0=Off]: Close trades if the drawdown percentage goes above this level. 0 to disable.
Pairs
Default settings are recommended for EURUSD but this EA can work on any pair with some optimizations.
The timeframe is not important, the will work the same for every timeframe.
If you want to use it on another pair, use genetic optimization on at least 1 year.
Check this guide on how to optimize your EA: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/strategy_optimization
WARNING: I sell all my products only on the official MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, it's a scam.
Compre este asesor hace como veinte días, para mi ha funcionado bien, es un gran precio para este asesor experto, gracias por el gran trabajo. Actualizacion, he probado este asesor experto por mas de un mes y medio, debo decirles que en este mercado volatil ha salido victorioso, lo utilice al mismo tiempo que otros asesores expertos como Purveyor y Orión IA que son cinco o seis veces mas costosos (los encuentras aquí en mercado MQL5), el resultado fue toda una sopresa, Pyramids en vivo fue mucho mas rentable.