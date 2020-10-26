EA Builder Pro guide

In this article, I will introduce the Expert-Advisor and review all the parameters of the product.

It is recommended that you read through the entire document before you start creating a strategy so that you understand how it all works.





Timeframe



Which timeframe to use for EA Builder PRO? The timeframe used does not matter because the algorithm works on tick, not on bar.

The choice of timeframes for the indicators is made directly in the settings. Note: If the selected indicator use "PERIOD_CURRENT", it will use the timeframe of your EA Builder PRO.



Strategy tester



EA Builder Pro does a lot of calculations at each tick based on the indicators used, which can make testing a long process. How to speed up testing? A simple way to speed up testing is to set Display informations on chart & Display indicators to false when you are using the strategy tester.

You can also disable the visual testing







Genetic optimization I have set a custom max based on max relative drawdown (maximum balance drawdown as a percentage. In the process of trading, a balance may have numerous drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value in percents is calculated) & profits. Result = (profits / relative drawdown in %) For example : If the test made 1542 profits and a relative drawdown of 38% the result will be (1542/38) ≃ 40.57

If the test made 2050 profits and a relative drawdown of 88% the result will be ( 2050 /88) ≃ 23.30 As you can see, the second test made more profits but since the relative drawdown is higher, the result will be lower. This allows you to sort the tests according to risk.



Parameters





Buy enabled: Allows the EA to buy.

Sell enabled: Allows the EA to sell.

Maximum spread to open a trade: [0=Off] Defines a minimum spread to open a new position. If at the time of opening an order the spread is equal to or greater than this value, the order will be ignored. To disable, set it to 0.

Algorithm timing: Defines the algorithm timing. You can select between on_tick , on_M1_new_bar or on_current_timeframe_new_bar. on_tick will be the most precise, especially if you use indicators on the current bar, but will take more calculations and can slow down the testing process.

Order filling type: You can modify the order filling type, more info here. It's recommended to use "auto".

Order comment: Define the order comment.

Define the order comment. Withdraw profits on tester: Simulate a profit withdrawal on the strategy tester. As soon as all trades are closed, the EA will withdraw profits to go back at its initial balance. Withdrawal profits are counted as profit.





Display informations on chart: Displays informations as a comment on the chart.

Displays informations as a comment on the chart. Display indicators: Displays the indicators used on the chart or in the tester (if possible).



The Magic Number Magic number: The Magic Number is an identifier for the orders. The expert advisor will only recognize orders that have been opened with this magic number. Note: If you are using several EAs at the same time, you must use a different magic number for each one.



