Sto1A GU

[UPDATE June.10.2020] Version 2 coming soon! Raising the expected payoff while preserving win percentage!😊

Disclaimer: Please do your research before buying. That includes downloading the demo and backtesting as well as forward-testing on a demo account. This EA is not guaranteed to be 100% profitable nor is it guaranteed to be simply profitable. I put up as much data as I can to show you the scope of this EA without revealing the trading strategy that I worked so hard on. Buy with caution.

What this EA is not: 

  1. not martingale
  2. not grid-trading
  3. not tick-trading (therefore, does not require low-latency)
  4. will not hold trades for more than a day (unless it was a Friday trade that leaked into the weekend)
  5. will not open multiple trades in the same currency pair

What this EA is:

  1. M5 reversal scalper (closes within a day or less)
  2. requires low spreads (the lower the spreads the better it will perform, please check the statistics below)
  3. will comply with FIFO (first in; first out)

IMPORTANT: unfortunately, the settings need to be heavily customized for each symbol. I know I can put up different settings, but I have decided not to do that, instead, I have lowered the price of each EA.

  1. StoA EU has settings customized for EurUsd
  2. StoA GU has settings customized for GbpUsd
  3. StoA AU has settings customized for AudUsd

Performance Statistics from backtests:

Symbols Lot size Fixed spread Changes to default settings Years backtested Expected payoff Total net # of trades % of profit trades
 GbpUsd  0.1  0.5 pips  TP=16 | SL=34 | TS=12  2004.01.01 to 2020.05.15  2.96 8163.99 2754 78.76%
 GbpUsd  0.1  1.0 pips  TP=15.5 | SL=34.5 | TS=12  2004.01.01 to 2020.05.15  2.47 6760.55 2735  77.59% 
 GbpUsd  0.1  1.5 pips  TP=15 | SL=35 | TS=12  2004.01.01 to 2020.05.15  1.99 5399.15 2718 76.42%
 GbpUsd  0.1  2.0 pips  TP=15 | SL=34* | TS=12  2004.01.01 to 2020.05.15  1.5 4078.94  2712  75.37% 

[UPDATE June.10.2020] Version 2 coming soon! Raising the expected payoff while preserving win percentage!😊

As you can see from the chart above, this EA favors lower spreads. Please change the TP, SL, TS according to your spread levels. The default settings favors spread levels at 1.5 pips.

*I found that this SL gave me the best results for 2.0 spread.

Parameters:

  • start time = EA will start trading at this time.
  • stop time = EA will stop trading at this time.
  • Sunday trading = True for Sunday trading. False for no trading on Sundays.
  • take profit = changes the hard take profit on most trades; there is an exit strategy along with two dynamic tp and sl conditions.
  • stop loss = changes the hard stop loss on most trades.
  • m lot size = manual lot size. The lot size used will appear on the symbol chart.
  • p lot size = percentage lot size. The lot size used will appear on the symbol chart. 100 = 100% of your balance; 10 = 10% of your balance.
  • TRAILING = True for trailing stop. False for no trailing stop. 
  • Start pip = start trailing stop when trade reaches 12 positive pips.
  • first move = move the trailing stop to 2 positive pips; trailing stop will move 1 pip for every one pip movement towards the tp.
  • max order = how many trades the EA is allowed to trade at one time.
  • slippage = refers to the difference between the expected price of a trade and the price at which the trade is executed.
  • max spread = the EA is allowed to trade below this max.



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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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5 (1)
Experts
[UPDATE June.10.2020] Version 2 coming soon! Raising the expected payoff while preserving win percentage! Disclaimer: Please do your research before buying. That includes downloading the demo and backtesting as well as forward-testing on a demo account. This EA is not guaranteed to be 100% profitable nor is it guaranteed to be simply profitable. I put up as much data as I can to show you the scope of this EA without revealing the trading strategy that I worked so hard on. Buy with caution. Wha
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Disclaimer:   Please do your research before buying. That includes downloading the demo and backtesting as well as forward-testing on a demo account. This EA is not guaranteed to be 100% profitable nor is it guaranteed to be simply profitable. I put up as much data as I can to show you the scope of this EA without revealing the trading strategy that I worked so hard on. Buy with caution. What this EA is not:  not martingale not grid-trading not news-trading not tick-trading (therefore, does not
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