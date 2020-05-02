Signal Lot Manager Pro

This is the simplest Lot Multiplier to manage trades open by signal, expert or manually.

How The Program Works:

When a new trade is open in the terminal from any source (advisor, manually, signal), the program opens an additional trade (duplicates / copies the source with the specified parameters) in the same terminal and controls it as per source, when the source trade parameters (SL, TP) change, the program will automatically change the parameters of additional trade as well, when closing the source trade, the program will close the additional trade as well.

Features:

· Multiply/increase lot size as per set in the settings

Multiply/increase lot size as per set in the settings · Copy Stop Loss, Take Profit, use of trailing stop from source trade automatically.

Copy Stop Loss, Take Profit, use of trailing stop from source trade automatically. · It close trade automatically when source trade closes.

It close trade automatically when source trade closes. · It copies all deals opened by advisor, manually or signal.

It copies all deals opened by advisor, manually or signal. · Copies signals and increases the lot from signals

Copies signals and increases the lot from signals · Increases the lot of other EAs.

Increases the lot of other EAs. · You can use it as Signal Lot Multiplier

You can use it as Signal Lot Multiplier · You can use it as Trade Duplicator

You can use it as Trade Duplicator · You can use it as Lot Size Volume Increaser.

Note:

· This is not a copier for deals between terminals.

This is not a copier for deals between terminals. · It is sufficient to install the EA on 1 currency pair. By default, it will monitor all open symbols.

It is sufficient to install the EA on 1 currency pair. By default, it will monitor all open symbols. · Be careful when choosing the lot size - don't run it into the ground.

Parameters:

· Slippage (in pips) – You can control the slippage if required.

Slippage (in pips) – You can control the slippage if required. · Multiplier (for copied trade) - lot multiplier for the opened position copy, 1.0 means it open same lot and 2.0 means it open 2x of sourced trade and 3.0 means it open 3x trade of source and so on;

Multiplier (for copied trade) - lot multiplier for the opened position copy, 1.0 means it open same lot and 2.0 means it open 2x of sourced trade and 3.0 means it open 3x trade of source and so on; · Copied trade comment prefix – comment written here will appear in the duplicate trade comment section (optional)



