Ultra Gold Grid master
- Experts
- Piyush Rai
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Ultra Gold Grid Master is an automated trading system designed for grid trading strategies on the XAUUSD symbol. The Expert Advisor implements multiple grid trading approaches with integrated risk management features.
Product Overview
This Expert Advisor provides automated grid trading functionality with configurable parameters for various trading styles. It is compatible with the MetaTrader 5 platform.
Key Features
-
Multiple grid trading modes: Buy only, Sell only, Both directions, Trend following
-
Adjustable grid step parameters
-
Configurable maximum grid levels (0-7)
-
Individual lot size settings for each grid level
-
Optional moving average trend filter
-
Daily profit and loss limits
-
Equity protection with maximum drawdown settings
-
Time-based trading filters
Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Minimum MetaTrader version: Build 1400
-
Symbol compatibility: Primarily tested on XAUUSD
-
Supported timeframes: All timeframes
-
Account types: Netting accounts
Input Parameters
Basic Settings
-
Grid Step Pips: Distance between grid levels in points
-
Take Profit Pips: Take profit distance in points
-
Max Grid Level: Maximum number of grid levels (0-7)
-
Trading Mode: Selection of trading direction approach
Lot Size Configuration
-
Base lot size for levels 0-3
-
Individual lot settings for levels 4-7
Risk Management
-
Daily maximum loss limit
-
Daily maximum profit target
-
Maximum drawdown percentage
-
Time filtering options
Trend Filter (Optional)
-
Moving average period and timeframe
-
Trend strength threshold
-
Option to trade only with trend direction
Installation and Setup
-
Attach the Expert Advisor to an XAUUSD chart
-
Configure parameters according to trading preferences
-
Test on demo account before live trading
-
Monitor initial performance
Risk Management Features
The Expert Advisor includes multiple risk control mechanisms:
-
Position sizing controls
-
Daily trading limits
-
Equity protection settings
-
Optional trend filtering
System Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 platform
-
Netting account type
-
Stable internet connection
-
Recommended minimum balance for XAUUSD: Please consult with your broker regarding minimum requirements
Important Notes
-
Trading involves substantial risk of loss
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Always test trading systems thoroughly on demo accounts
-
Consider your experience and risk tolerance before trading
-
The developer provides technical support for the Expert Advisor's functionality only
Support
Product support is available through the MQL5 platform comments section. Users may report technical issues or ask questions about functionality through this channel.
Updates
Periodic updates may be released to address technical issues or add functionality. Users can update through the MetaTrader 5 Market within their terminal.