Live Account: My HotForex Real Account on FXBlue.com





Dear Investor,

my name is Carlos Beyersdorf from Argentina… the land of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. I am a Computer Engineer, trader and system developer since 2002 and in the last years, I have programmed hundreds of indicators and expert advisors. Now I want to share my expert advisor, called BDF Simple Bot.

I always kept as a goal the premise of keeping the robot as simple as possible.

BDF Simple Bot is the expert advisor resulting from programming the strategy that I used during the last years of trading.







How it works:

After calculating the market strength, a trade is placed on the market when...

1- … the closing price is greater than the opening price and the strength is greater than a certain ratio, we open a sell position

2- … the opening price is greater than the closing price and the strength is less than a certain ratio, we open a buy position.

That’s all.







Notes:

I have obtained the best results with GBPUSD on M1 timeframe, but can be applied to other pairs.

Needs a minimum account balance of u$s 2000 or equivalent.

Is easy to set up: just change the magic number (if needed), set balance amount you want to protect (in case of catastrophe, je), set lot size per trade and you are ready to go.

Backtests with high stability on 25 years (1995 - 2021) on GBPUSD M1. But as we know past performance is no guarantee of future results





Parameters explained:

Lots: The number of fixed lots per trade. I suggest 0.01 lots for balance of u$s 2000, 0.02 lots for balance of u$3000 and so on

Ammount you want to protect (self explanatory).

Magic Number. Unique identifier for the separation from other EAs.





I hope you can have the same results that I get day after day using my robot.

Thanks!



