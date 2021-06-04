BDF Simple Bot


Live Account: My HotForex Real Account on FXBlue.com

 


Dear Investor,

my name is Carlos Beyersdorf from Argentina… the land of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. I am a Computer Engineer, trader and system developer since 2002 and in the last years, I have programmed hundreds of indicators and expert advisors. Now I want to share my expert advisor, called BDF Simple Bot.

I always kept as a goal the premise of keeping the robot as simple as possible.

BDF Simple Bot is the expert advisor resulting from programming the strategy that I used during the last years of trading.



How it works:

After calculating the market strength, a trade is placed on the market when...

1- … the closing price is greater than the opening price and the strength is greater than a certain ratio, we open a sell position

2- … the opening price is greater than the closing price and the strength is less than a certain ratio, we open a buy position.

That’s all.



Notes:

  • I have obtained the best results with GBPUSD on M1 timeframe, but can be applied to other pairs.

  • Needs a minimum account balance of u$s 2000  or equivalent.

  • Is easy to set up: just change the magic number (if needed), set balance amount you want to protect (in case of catastrophe, je), set lot size per trade and you are ready to go.

  • Backtests with high stability on 25 years (1995 - 2021) on GBPUSD M1. But as we know past performance is no guarantee of future results


Parameters explained:

  • Lots: The number of fixed lots per trade. I suggest 0.01 lots for balance of u$s 2000, 0.02 lots for balance of u$3000 and so on

  • Ammount you want to protect (self explanatory).

  • Magic Number. Unique identifier for the separation from other EAs.


I hope you can have the same results that I get day after day using my robot.

Thanks!


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Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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