BDF Simple Bot
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Live Account: My HotForex Real Account on FXBlue.com
Dear Investor,
my name is Carlos Beyersdorf from Argentina… the land of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. I am a Computer Engineer, trader and system developer since 2002 and in the last years, I have programmed hundreds of indicators and expert advisors. Now I want to share my expert advisor, called BDF Simple Bot.
I always kept as a goal the premise of keeping the robot as simple as possible.
BDF Simple Bot is the expert advisor resulting from programming the strategy that I used during the last years of trading.
How it works:
After calculating the market strength, a trade is placed on the market when...
1- … the closing price is greater than the opening price and the strength is greater than a certain ratio, we open a sell position
2- … the opening price is greater than the closing price and the strength is less than a certain ratio, we open a buy position.
That’s all.
Notes:
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I have obtained the best results with GBPUSD on M1 timeframe, but can be applied to other pairs.
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Needs a minimum account balance of u$s 2000 or equivalent.
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Is easy to set up: just change the magic number (if needed), set balance amount you want to protect (in case of catastrophe, je), set lot size per trade and you are ready to go.
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Backtests with high stability on 25 years (1995 - 2021) on GBPUSD M1. But as we know past performance is no guarantee of future results
Parameters explained:
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Lots: The number of fixed lots per trade. I suggest 0.01 lots for balance of u$s 2000, 0.02 lots for balance of u$3000 and so on
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Ammount you want to protect (self explanatory).
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Magic Number. Unique identifier for the separation from other EAs.
I hope you can have the same results that I get day after day using my robot.
Thanks!