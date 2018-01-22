Trinity Trend

The Trinity Trend Expert Advisor opens deals along the trend on the M15 timeframe on the GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF currency pairs. EURUSD and USDCAD can also be used. The presence of a trend is determined by a steady price movement over the last 3 days. Next, the rebound is analyzed using a number of indicators and a position is opened along the trend when the MA 34 is broken (examples are shown in the screenshots).

Backtests were performed with stop loss = 5000 and take profit = 20. Semi-automatic trading gives the best results. With the current settings, trading is performed without stop loss and take profit. The recommended trading time is from 5.00 to 13.00 GMT. It is also recommended to manually close the deals in the positive delta from 14:00 to 15:00 GMT and to avoid trading during the releases of Nonfarm Payrolls and interest rates. In case the price breaks MA 288, the EA opens a counter-trend position, thus opening a lock. The EA does not open new positions until the lock is manually opened. The EA does not open deals on Monday.


Input parameters

  • stop loss – the value of the order stop loss.
  • take profit – the value of the order take profit.
  • lots – lot size per one order.
  • countertrend – open counter-trend positions (true – yes, false – no).
  • opening of trading hours – time for the EA to start opening positions.
  • close of trading hours – time for the EA to stop opening positions.
  • type time – time type.
  • magic number – magic number to distinguish EA's own orders.
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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