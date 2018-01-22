The Trinity Trend Expert Advisor opens deals along the trend on the M15 timeframe on the GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF currency pairs. EURUSD and USDCAD can also be used. The presence of a trend is determined by a steady price movement over the last 3 days. Next, the rebound is analyzed using a number of indicators and a position is opened along the trend when the MA 34 is broken (examples are shown in the screenshots).

Backtests were performed with stop loss = 5000 and take profit = 20. Semi-automatic trading gives the best results. With the current settings, trading is performed without stop loss and take profit. The recommended trading time is from 5.00 to 13.00 GMT. It is also recommended to manually close the deals in the positive delta from 14:00 to 15:00 GMT and to avoid trading during the releases of Nonfarm Payrolls and interest rates. In case the price breaks MA 288, the EA opens a counter-trend position, thus opening a lock. The EA does not open new positions until the lock is manually opened. The EA does not open deals on Monday.





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