RSI Sniper MT5

RSI Sniper EA is fully automated EA and handles two strategies at same time with its unique style. This Ea use RSI indicator and martingale strategies in MetaTrader 5 Terminal.

The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy.

OpenBUY - Set to true to allow buy trades. This setting is true by default.

- Set to true to allow buy trades. This setting is true by default. OpenSELL - Set to true to allow sell trades. This setting is true by default.

- Set to true to allow sell trades. This setting is true by default. StartTakeProfit - take profit value for open orders (default value 5 pips(50 point))

- take profit value for open orders (default value 5 pips(50 point)) RSIperiod - These are settings for the RSI to be used. Default settings are as the default MetaTrader 4 RSI settings (period 14).

- These are settings for the RSI to be used. Default settings are as the default MetaTrader 4 RSI settings (period 14). BuyLevel - RSI level of which if crossed upwards.

- RSI level of which if crossed upwards. SellLevel - RSI level of which if crossed downwards.

- RSI level of which if crossed downwards. ManualLots - This is the lot size of the EAs trades. 0.01 is the default setting.

- This is the lot size of the EAs trades. 0.01 is the default setting. LotStep - Lot Step Value of The EA (This is use for calculate next lot size of the martingale function).

- Lot Step Value of The EA (This is use for calculate next lot size of the martingale function). MagicNumber - This is the unique identifier for the EAs trades. This number must be different for each chart you've attached the EA only if the chart currency pairs are the same.

- This is the unique identifier for the EAs trades. This number must be different for each chart you've attached the EA only if the chart currency pairs are the same. Komment- comments of the order.

comments of the order. Step1_3,Step4_6,Step7_8,Step9_12,Step13 - this values use to manage martingale functions (default settings recommended)

this values use to manage RegularSpread - This variable use for filter spread value of the market.





Recommendation

More trading opportunities for lower time frame. minimum 3000$ for One Currency Pair use 0.01 Lot Size use low spread currency pair (High Spread Filter Included.) use 3 or 5 digit brokers. Test in Strategy tester by changing Manual Lot And Lot Step parameter before Real Trading.

Meta trader 4 Version available in the market

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/19658